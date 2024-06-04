Plano Symphony Orchestra Presents PATRIOTIC POPS This 4th of July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Plano Symphony Orchestra has announced the “Patriotic Pops” concert to celebrate our nation's Independence Day.

The concert includes a tribute to all the branches of the armed forces and will feature guest vocalist Steve Amerson and the Patriotic Pops chorus. Led by conductor Héctor Guzmán, the concert will include Patriotic music like traditional favorites “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” plus the moving “Salute to the Armed Forces.”

The “Patriotic Pops” concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 3 PM on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Tickets range in price from $25-$83 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org).

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

Active members of the military and military veterans are eligible for a 20% off discount promotion. Please call the Box Office to book your seats today!

Steve Amerson is a solo artist often known as America's Tenor. His voice can be heard on over 175 feature films, TV shows including La La Land, Star Wars: Rogue One, Despicable Me 2, Get Smart, Evan Almighty, Meet the Robinsons, King Kong, Fantastic Four, The Patriot, Indiana Jones; Temple of Doom, Cheers, St. Elsewhere, Touched by an Angel, The Hunt for Red October, The Flintstones, and numerous others. In concert, Steve has been a featured soloist with orchestras around the world and performed at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Steve has recorded 19 solo projects of sacred, Broadway, Christmas, and patriotic selections. His latest release is a collection of iconic American songs titled, Great American Songs. He was one of three tenors chosen to record demonstration tapes used by Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras in preparation for The 3 Tenors performances around the world. Steve is also honored to sing for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation and Society as he sings for their events throughout the United States. In 2009, he was presented the Bob Hope Excellence in Entertainment Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

For more information about the PSO's 2024/2025 season, visit planosymphony.org.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.