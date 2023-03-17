Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL

Performances are at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM. Music from the PSO brass quintet and percussion, marionettes from Le Theatre de Marionette and dancers will whisk you away to the ball. Families are encouraged to dress in prince and princess attire to come learn about classical music and instruments as well as hear music from Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars, and more!

"The Plano Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing innovative, educational, and fun programming for families," says PSO Education Director Dr. Jennifer Wheeler. "This is an opportunity to introduce your children to new instruments and puppetry masters!"

Audiences are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes early for the Instrument Petting Zoo, where children can interact with instruments up close. A Symphony fun patch for your scout is also available online for an additional $2.00. An activity worksheet will accompany the patch and can be obtained and completed at the performance.

Tickets are $12­-$18 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/ or online at planosymphony.org).




