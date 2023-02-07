Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company Has Announced Its Second Installation TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

To Whom It May Concern uses comedy to highlight the diversity of perspectives, identities, and experiences of those living in the American South. 

Feb. 07, 2023  
Pizza Chapel Theatre Company has announced its second installation To Whom It May Concern, an original play written collaboratively by its cast. This show will be performed at Turning Point Brewery from February 17th to the 26th.

With Dolly Parton as its muse, To Whom It May Concern uses comedy to highlight the diversity of perspectives, identities, and experiences of those living in the American South. Presented as an elevated variety show, this piece blends sketch comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and a guest artist rotation that features musicians, dancers, poets, and comedians. Due to adult language and subject matter, this performance may not be suitable for all audiences.

The talented cast includes Sydney Aviles, Meg Steffens, Olivia Woodward, Sydney Pardee, and Sarah Wryn. The show is directed by Lindsey Hertel and Sam Alarcon, two Pizza Chapel co-founders, and features set design by August Edwards, recently nominated for Best Scenic Design for PCTC's original 2021 play Disclosure. This unique theatrical experience is being presented in conjunction with Turning Point Brewery in their event space, The Relic. Tickets go on sale on February 3rd so don't miss out!

"There are some voices that deserve to be heard even louder. They are never as loud as they need to be, want to be, or should be. So we are writing a letter on their behalf: To Whom It May Concern," Meg Steffens, To Whom It May Concern.

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company presents one-of-a-kind experiences that advocate for a new standard of theatre, one more representative and accessible for all. Reserve your ticket at https://tinyurl.com/TOWHOMST.




DTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty Reflects On The Life Of Former DTC Artistic Director Adrian HallDTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty Reflects On The Life Of Former DTC Artistic Director Adrian Hall
February 8, 2023

In light of the death of former Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director, Adrian Hall, Executive Director, Kevin Moriarty offers words of perspective, comfort and hope. Read his full statement here.
Uptown Players Presents The World Premiere Of SILVER FOXESUptown Players Presents The World Premiere Of SILVER FOXES
February 8, 2023

Uptown Players continues its 21st season with the world premiere of  Silver Foxes, a comedy about an ensemble of queer men who rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. The three older men plus their buddy's younger Twink lover, navigate stray cats, online hook up sites and the real estate ravenous lesbian couple next door to become a fabulous de facto family in an iconic mid-century Palm Springs house.
