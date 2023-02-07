Pizza Chapel Theatre Company has announced its second installation To Whom It May Concern, an original play written collaboratively by its cast. This show will be performed at Turning Point Brewery from February 17th to the 26th.

With Dolly Parton as its muse, To Whom It May Concern uses comedy to highlight the diversity of perspectives, identities, and experiences of those living in the American South. Presented as an elevated variety show, this piece blends sketch comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and a guest artist rotation that features musicians, dancers, poets, and comedians. Due to adult language and subject matter, this performance may not be suitable for all audiences.

The talented cast includes Sydney Aviles, Meg Steffens, Olivia Woodward, Sydney Pardee, and Sarah Wryn. The show is directed by Lindsey Hertel and Sam Alarcon, two Pizza Chapel co-founders, and features set design by August Edwards, recently nominated for Best Scenic Design for PCTC's original 2021 play Disclosure. This unique theatrical experience is being presented in conjunction with Turning Point Brewery in their event space, The Relic. Tickets go on sale on February 3rd so don't miss out!

"There are some voices that deserve to be heard even louder. They are never as loud as they need to be, want to be, or should be. So we are writing a letter on their behalf: To Whom It May Concern," Meg Steffens, To Whom It May Concern.

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company presents one-of-a-kind experiences that advocate for a new standard of theatre, one more representative and accessible for all. Reserve your ticket at https://tinyurl.com/TOWHOMST.