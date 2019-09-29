Pizza Chapel Theatre Company Explores Immersive Theatre And The Gender Binary

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company is back again, closing its inaugural season as committed to immersion as when they opened it. Utilizing the story of J.M. Barrie's Peter & Wendy as a backdrop, Pizza Chapel presents PAN as a vehicle to explore theatrical aesthetics, the gender binary, and death. This site-specific presentation takes on J.M. Barrie's classic tale of adventure, diving deep into Neverland & reimagining what it means to be a Lost Boy. PAN explores mature themes, like death & gender, that are suitable for all ages. Prepare to check tradition at the door.

The evening's events begin at 7 pm, where audiences are welcome to enjoy a fall festival, including games, concessions and photo ops at The Darling Home, with the show beginning at 8 pm.

PAN will be presented by Pizza Chapel Theatre Company Oct. 4-5, 11-12 & 17-19. Seating is extremely limited so it is requested that tickets are reserved in advance. For venue details and information regarding Pay-What-You-Want tickets, visit PCTCPan.bpt.me.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to participate in the storytelling tradition," Lindsey Hertel, Pizza Chapel Cofounder. "Because we believe access to culture and community to be an indispensable human need, we offer Pay-What-You-Want ticketing. To us, affordability is an invaluable mechanism in the democratization of the arts."

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company presents one-of-a-kind theatre experiences that advocates for a new standard of theatre, one more representative and accessible for all. To learn more about future shows or how to get involved, find them on Facebook, Instagram or visit https://pizzachapel.wixsite.com/home





