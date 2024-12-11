Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents NEWSIES

Directed by Leslie Navarro-Bovaird and Spencer Bovaird, this family-friendly show runs December 6-15, 2024, at the Uptown Theater.
The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Disney's Newsies, based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. See photos from the production.
Directed by Leslie Navarro-Bovaird and Spencer Bovaird, this family-friendly show runs December 6-15, 2024, at the Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater.
Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies tells the rousing story of Jack Kelly (Chase Shaw), a charismatic newsboy who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer (Scott Bovaird) and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies his fellow newsies to strike for justice. Katherine Plumber (Olivia Goodspeed), an ambitious young reporter, takes an interest in the boys' story, and together, they face adversity and fight for what's right.
With unforgettable songs like Seize the Day and Santa Fe, Newsies is packed with high-energy dance numbers, a heartfelt story, and a message about standing up for what's right. This family-friendly musical promises to inspire audiences of all ages this holiday season.
Learn more about this production and GPAC's upcoming 2025 season at www.artsgp.org .
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
Chase Shaw and Dakota Britvich
Olivia Goodspeed, Aaron Steinberg, Chase Shaw
Chase Shaw, Aaron Steingberg, and company
Dakota Britvich, Nathan Rubens, Chase Shaw, and Amrynn Wood
Devon Harper, Garrison Roller, Maxwell Skaggs, and Jen Berros
Company
Company
Nathan Rubens, Amrynn Wood, Chase Shaw, and Whitney Bohannon
Emma Brett and Daisy Madaloni
Olivia Goodspeed
Scott Bovaird and Taylor Otey Veer
Kirsten Wagner, Scott Bovaird, and Taylor Donaldson
Jen Berros, Chase Shaw, Dakota Britvich
Company
Olivia Goodspeed and Scott Bovaird
Olivia Goodspeed, Chase Shaw, Nathan Rubens, Amyrnn Wood
Chase Shaw, Amrynn Wood, Nathan Rubens, Jason English, Joseph Vondra
Garrison Roller, Nathan Cabano, Chase Shaw, Scott Bovarid
Taylor Donaldson, Chase Shaw, Spencer Walsh, Aaron Steinberg, Scott Bovarid
Olivia Goodspeed and Chase Shaw
Company
Olivia Goodspeed and Company
Rachael Berros and Maxwell Skaggs
Olivia Goodspeed and Company
Dakota Britvich
Chase Shaw
Aaron Steinberg, Nathan Cabano, Chase Shaw, Olivia Goodspeed
Company
Olivia Goodspeed, Whitney Bohannon, Chris Medina
Company
