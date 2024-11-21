Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, written by Dan Goggin and directed by Araceli Radillo. See photos from the production.

The show runs through November 24, 2024, at the Epic Theater, located at 2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater.

Set in the basement studio of Mount Saint Helen’s Convent, Nuncrackers is a hilarious holiday musical full of mishaps, laughter, and heartwarming moments. The Little Sisters of Hoboken are back, producing their annual Christmas special for cable access television with the help of Father Virgil and their spirited students. With catchy songs, unexpected hijinks, and heartfelt holiday cheer, this family-friendly show is the perfect way to kick off the season.

Learn more by visiting www.artsgp.org.

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri



Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Toney, Anna Mitchell, and Jannette Autry

Sara Maslowski, Madison Soto, and Jannette Autry

Madison Soto and Jannette Autry

Company

Anna Mitchell and Rachale Ramos Roach

Madison Soto, Anna Toney, Jannette Autry, and Rileigh Crumley

Sister Mary Annette

Anna Mitchell

Jannette Autry, Sara Maslowski, and Anna Toney

Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Mitchell, and Sara Maslowski

Taylor Otey Veer, Melissa Bachert, and Cathy Pritchett

Company

Rachale Ramos Roach, Garrison Roller, Anna Toney

Cathy Pritchett

Rachale Ramos Roach and Cathy Pritchett

Garrison Roller

Company

Garrison Roller

Company

Lauren Kirkpatrick and Cathy Pritchett

Rileigh Crumley, Anna Toney, Madison Soto, and Jannette Autry

Garrison Roller and Cathy Pritchett

Anna Toney, Madison Soto, Rileigh Crumley, and Jannette Autry

Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Mitchell, Sara Maslowski, and Cathy Pritchett

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More