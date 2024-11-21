News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The show runs through November 24, 2024, at the Epic Theater

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, written by Dan Goggin and directed by Araceli Radillo. See photos from the production.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Tune In for the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 5; Airing Friday, November 22
A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More Lead Dallas' Holiday 2024 Top Theatre Shows
BACK TO THE FUTURE Tickets On Sale This Week At Broadway Dallas

The show runs through November 24, 2024, at the Epic Theater, located at 2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater.

Set in the basement studio of Mount Saint Helen’s Convent, Nuncrackers is a hilarious holiday musical full of mishaps, laughter, and heartwarming moments. The Little Sisters of Hoboken are back, producing their annual Christmas special for cable access television with the help of Father Virgil and their spirited students. With catchy songs, unexpected hijinks, and heartfelt holiday cheer, this family-friendly show is the perfect way to kick off the season.

Learn more by visiting www.artsgp.org.

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri 

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Toney, Anna Mitchell, and Jannette Autry

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Sara Maslowski, Madison Soto, and Jannette Autry

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Madison Soto and Jannette Autry

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Anna Mitchell and Rachale Ramos Roach

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Madison Soto, Anna Toney, Jannette Autry, and Rileigh Crumley

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Sister Mary Annette

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Anna Mitchell

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Jannette Autry, Sara Maslowski, and Anna Toney

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Mitchell, and Sara Maslowski

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Taylor Otey Veer, Melissa Bachert, and Cathy Pritchett

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Rachale Ramos Roach, Garrison Roller, Anna Toney

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Cathy Pritchett

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Rachale Ramos Roach and Cathy Pritchett

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Garrison Roller

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Garrison Roller

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Company

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Lauren Kirkpatrick and Cathy Pritchett

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Rileigh Crumley, Anna Toney, Madison Soto, and Jannette Autry

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Garrison Roller and Cathy Pritchett

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Anna Toney, Madison Soto, Rileigh Crumley, and Jannette Autry

Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council Image
Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Mitchell, Sara Maslowski, and Cathy Pritchett




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos