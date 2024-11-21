Photos: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Presented By The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The show runs through November 24, 2024, at the Epic Theater
The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, written by Dan Goggin and directed by Araceli Radillo. See photos from the production.
The show runs through November 24, 2024, at the Epic Theater, located at 2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater.
Set in the basement studio of Mount Saint Helen’s Convent, Nuncrackers is a hilarious holiday musical full of mishaps, laughter, and heartwarming moments. The Little Sisters of Hoboken are back, producing their annual Christmas special for cable access television with the help of Father Virgil and their spirited students. With catchy songs, unexpected hijinks, and heartfelt holiday cheer, this family-friendly show is the perfect way to kick off the season.
Learn more by visiting www.artsgp.org.
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Toney, Anna Mitchell, and Jannette Autry
Sara Maslowski, Madison Soto, and Jannette Autry
Madison Soto and Jannette Autry
Company
Anna Mitchell and Rachale Ramos Roach
Madison Soto, Anna Toney, Jannette Autry, and Rileigh Crumley
Anna Mitchell
Jannette Autry, Sara Maslowski, and Anna Toney
Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Mitchell, and Sara Maslowski
Taylor Otey Veer, Melissa Bachert, and Cathy Pritchett
Company
Rachale Ramos Roach, Garrison Roller, Anna Toney
Cathy Pritchett
Rachale Ramos Roach and Cathy Pritchett
Garrison Roller
Company
Garrison Roller
Company
Lauren Kirkpatrick and Cathy Pritchett
Rileigh Crumley, Anna Toney, Madison Soto, and Jannette Autry
Garrison Roller and Cathy Pritchett
Anna Toney, Madison Soto, Rileigh Crumley, and Jannette Autry
Rachale Ramos Roach, Anna Mitchell, Sara Maslowski, and Cathy Pritchett
