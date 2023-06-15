Photos: First Look at The Grand Prairie Arts Council's SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL

Performances run June 16 - 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Julian Fellowes, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs June 16 - 25, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. 

Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme…You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock is a two-hour, two-act show (plus intermission), based on the hit movie. This tuner follows Dewey Finn (Robert L. Escamilla), a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress (Rebecca Miller) finding out? Join us at the Uptown Theater this summer to find out with this rock-and-roll adventure. And yes… the kids really do play instruments! 

School of Rock is rated PG-13 for occasional adult language. 

GPAC also provides scheduled sensory friendly performances for each of our productions. Please contact GPAC@artsgp.org for more information. 

Photo Credit Kris Ikejiri

Jason R. English
Jason R. English

Company
Company

Robert L. Escamilla, Jason R. English, Taylor Otey Veer, Kristin Conrad, Chris Medina
Robert L. Escamilla, Jason R. English, Taylor Otey Veer, Kristin Conrad, Chris Medina

Robert L. Escamilla and Company
Robert L. Escamilla and Company

Rebecca Miller and Company
Rebecca Miller and Company

Robert L. Escamilla
Robert L. Escamilla

Spencer Bovaird, Robert L. Escamilla, Leslie Navarro
Spencer Bovaird, Robert L. Escamilla, Leslie Navarro

Spencer Bovaird, Robert L. Escamilla, Leslie Navarro
Spencer Bovaird, Robert L. Escamilla, Leslie Navarro

Molly Minyard and Robert L. Escamilla
Molly Minyard and Robert L. Escamilla

Robert L. Escamilla and Reece Turley
Robert L. Escamilla and Reece Turley

Robert L. Escamilla and company
Robert L. Escamilla and company

Robert L. Escamilla and Preston Dolezal
Robert L. Escamilla and Preston Dolezal

Robert L. Escamilla and company
Robert L. Escamilla and company

Company
Company

Company
Company

Taylor Otey Veer and Drake Tillery
Taylor Otey Veer and Drake Tillery

Amrynn Wood, Sadie Contreras, and Robert L. Escamilla
Amrynn Wood, Sadie Contreras, and Robert L. Escamilla

Robert L. Escamilla and company
Robert L. Escamilla and company

Robert L. Escamilla, Spencer Bovaird, and Leslie Navarro
Robert L. Escamilla, Spencer Bovaird, and Leslie Navarro

Rebecca Miller and Robert L. Escamilla
Rebecca Miller and Robert L. Escamilla

Rebecca Miller and company
Rebecca Miller and company

Compnay
Compnay

Lexi Rene
Lexi Rene

Robert L. Escamilla and company
Robert L. Escamilla and company

Robert L. Escamilla, Molly Minyard, Reece Turley, Sadie Contreras, Lei Rene, and Penelope Gazsi
Robert L. Escamilla, Molly Minyard, Reece Turley, Sadie Contreras, Lei Rene, and Penelope Gazsi

Reece Turley
Reece Turley

Leslie Navarro and company
Leslie Navarro and company

Rebecca Miller and company
Rebecca Miller and company

Robert L. Escamilla and company
Robert L. Escamilla and company

Jason R. English, Tayor Oety Veer, Kristin Conrad
Jason R. English, Tayor Oety Veer, Kristin Conrad

The School of Rock
The School of Rock

The School of Rock
The School of Rock

The School of Rock
The School of Rock

The School of Rock
The School of Rock

The School of Rock
The School of Rock




Recommended For You