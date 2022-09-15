Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council

State Fair follows the Frake family’s journey from their farm to the three-day 1946 Iowa State Fair.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein's STATE FAIR with music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Tom Briggs and Louis Mattioli, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs September 16 - 25, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Check out photos below!

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197085®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevents%2Fgrandprairieartscounciluptowntheater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

STATE FAIR follows the Frake family's journey from their farm to the three-day 1946 Iowa State Fair. Ma (Araceli Radillo) and Pop (Christian Wulfsberg) are intent on winning prizes for their accomplishments in hog raising and mincemeat cooking, while their children Margy (Jordana Garcia) and Wayne (Steven Rios) have romantic adventures ahead of them. Margy and Wayne take us on an emotional rollercoaster ride as they experience love and heartbreak on the midway, meanwhile, their parents learn how to reconnect as the children are leaving the nest. This colorful and heartfelt show features dynamic dancing and an Academy Award-winning score, including the hit song, "It Might as Well Be Spring."

Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Jourdain Blanco with Christian Wulfsberg and Steven Rios

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Jordana Garcia

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Araceli Radillo

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Joshua Hawkins, Cole Lucas, Christian Wulfsberg, M. Shane Hurst

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
company of State Fair

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Arialist Teil Dow

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Hannah Hansen with Cole Lucas and Steven Rios

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Steven Rios

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Jordana Garcia and & Spencer Bovaird

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Hannah Hansen & company

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company of State Fair

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Featured dancers Meghan MacLellan & Julian Arredondo

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Spencer Bovaird, Roxi Taylor & Meghan MacLellan

Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company of State Fair


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Entertainment Series Of Irving Celebrates Their 67th Season With A Performance By Endless SummerEntertainment Series Of Irving Celebrates Their 67th Season With A Performance By Endless Summer
September 15, 2022

The Entertainment Series of Irving will kick off its 2022-2023 season “Timeless Tributes!” on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Endless Summer – America's Beach Boys Experience! 
Experience The Legendary Music Of The Beach Boys This Fall At The Entertainment Series of IrvingExperience The Legendary Music Of The Beach Boys This Fall At The Entertainment Series of Irving
September 14, 2022

The Entertainment Series of Irving will kick off its 2022-2023 season “Timeless Tributes!” on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Endless Summer – America's Beach Boys Experience! Joined onstage by the Irving High School Choir, Dallas-based tribute band Endless Summer will reproduce the sights and sounds of the surf music craze, making for an unforgettable evening of live music!
Broadway Dallas Announces 4-Show Package and Accessibility Upgrades at the Music HallBroadway Dallas Announces 4-Show Package and Accessibility Upgrades at the Music Hall
September 14, 2022

Broadway Dallas has announced that 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series 4-show subscription packages are available now, for a limited time only. The package includes one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater based on the Oscar-nominated film, TOOTSIE; and the history-making new play Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin.
Cast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las ColinasCast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las Colinas
September 13, 2022

​​​​​​​MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is pleased to announce the cast, band, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Gypsy. Boasting an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage, this jewel of Broadway's Golden Age will open MainStage's landmark 50th season in November. 
Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.