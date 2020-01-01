Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Starts The New Decade With A Trip To URINETOWN

McKinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) will open the second half of their season with the satirical musical URINETOWN. Despite the bad title, Urinetown is full of fun, quirky humor, off the wall characters, and some really good music.

Urinetown: The Musical is a satirical comedy musical that premiered in 2001, with music by Mark Hollman lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis. It satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics. The show also parodies musicals such as The Threepenny Opera, Fiddle on the Roof and Les Miserables and even the Broadway musical itself as a form. It's best to come with no preconceived notions of what a musical is. In the end you will ask yourself the question, "What is Urinetown?"

The show Stars Frisco Junior Kameron Askew as the hero Bobby Strong, McKinney Sophomore Maya King as Hope Cladwell, and McKinney Senior Sean Heater as Caldwell B. Cladwell. Also features are Frisco Sophomore Everest Pearson as the narrator Officer Lockstock, Melissa Sophomore Sydney Enoch as Little Sally, and Frisco Freshman Kamarri Askew as Penelope Pennywise.

The show will be at the Cox Playhouse located in downtown Plano at 1517 H Avenue. The show runs January 22-25th. Tickets are available online: https://myourine.brownpapertickets.com or at the door for $10. There is an additional charge to pee.

MYO is an independent 501c3 Youth theatre in its 9th year of operation out of McKinney. MYO produces a full season of plays and performances each year for students in the North Texas area. MYO does not charge tuition for shows. For more information: myoyouththeatre@gmail.com.



Sydney Enoch as Little Sally

Everest Pearson as Officer Lockstock

A shot of the Poor Rebels of Urinetown

Maya King as Hope Cladwell. Clayton Vaughan as Hot Blades Harry. Jessica Oquist as Ma Strong.





