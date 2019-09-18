Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents The Roald Dahl Musical MATILDA

McKinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL October 10-14 at the Church Street Auditorium in the downtown McKinney Arts District. The auditorium is located off the main square at 306 North Church Street.

MATILDA opens the 9th season for MYO which offers a full season of plays and musicals for students in the North Collin County area. This production features 40 young performers grades 2-12 from schools in McKinney, Melissa, Anna, Frisco, Prosper and other area towns. Through the years MYO has provided great performances for all ages.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall's motto: "Bambinatum est Magitum," or "Children are Maggots." She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

The role of Matilda is split between 6th grader Brooke Gorry-Pettit and 4th grader Andie Miller. Brooke has over 15 shows to her credit including playing the title role in ANNIE and Rhoda Penmark in THE BAD SEED. Andie has 6 shows to her credit including playing Les in NEWSIES. The cast also features some top notch high school and middle school performers including Seniors Maddie Franklin (Heathers) and Sean Heater (Little Shop of Horrors). Clayton Vaughan (Children of Eden) plays the villainous Ms. Trunchbull.

The MYO organization is a 501c3 Community Youth Theatre operating independently in McKinney. MYO receives a grant from the McKinney Arts Commission. There is no tuition charged for students to participate in productions throughout the season. Upcoming shows include REALLY ROSIE, FIREBRINGER, and URINETOWN. For information on the season, contact us at Myoyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Tickets for MATILDA are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance: matildamyo.brownpapertickets.com.

Shows are October 10. 11, 12 at 7:00. October 12, 13 at 2:00 and 6:30 on the 14th.



Maddie Franklin, Clayton Vaughan, Brooke Gorry-Pettit, Annelise Best, Sean Heater

Andie Miller,. Jessica Oquist

Brooke Gorry-Pettit

Brooke Gorry Pettit and Andie Miller

Daci Beaudette and Sydney Enoch

Trinity Heather

Clayton Vaughan

Brynnley Rippamonti, Colby Ross, Lily Walker

Ruby Terry, Brooke Gorry-Pettit, Elise Nelson

Trinity Heather, Alicia Enoch, Evy Bryson

Daci Beaudette

Noah Ayres

Sydney Enoch

Maddie Franklin, Mackenzie Hourigan

Brooke Gorry-Pettit, Mackenzie Hourigan, Andie Miller





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You