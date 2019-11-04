Photo Flash: Martin McDonagh's THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN Comes To The Addison Theatre Centre

Outcry Youth Theatre is once again challenging its young performers with the hilarious comedy The Cripple of Inishmaan, from brilliant Irish playwright Martin McDonagh. McDonagh has been nominated for four Tony Awards, and is also the writer/director of the Academy Award winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"I've been a huge fan of McDonagh for years," said director Becca Johnson-Spinos, "and I'm excited to bring his particular brand of dark humor to the stage. McDonagh uses incendiary wit, ferocious dialogue, and decidedly politically incorrect absurdism to create his world populated by misfits. It's a style we haven't yet had a chance to do at Outcry."

In 1934, the people of Inishmaan learn that the Hollywood director Robert Flaherty is coming nearby to film a documentary. No one is more excited than Cripple Billy, an unloved boy whose chief occupation has been gazing at cows and yearning for a girl who wants no part of him. For Billy is determined to cross the sea and audition for the Yank. And as news of his audacity ripples through his rumor-starved community, The Cripple of Inishmaan becomes a merciless portrayal of a world so comically cramped and mean-spirited that hope is an affront to its order.

The show poses a number of difficulties for its teenaged cast. From the Irish accents to the comedic timing and tone of the play, the cast of eighteen actors ages 14-18 has their work cut out for them.

"One of the obvious challenges with playing Cripple Billy is the physicality," said Dylan Weand, who alternates performances of Cripple Billy with Calin Eastes. "I want to feel fully connected to the character, and that includes showing the struggles he has with movement. Cripple Billy has had difficulty moving since birth, so I also want to be able to show his development or methods of dealing with this lifelong disability."

The Cripple of Inishmaan performs November 8-17 at the Addison Theatre Centre's Studio Theatre. The play contains explicit language and mature themes. If patrons have further questions about the content, the theatre encourages them to use their contact form on outcrytheatre.com.



