Photo Flash: Join MYO Down The Rabbit Hole For ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR.

Apr. 11, 2019  

McKinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) presents the musical Alice in Wonderland, jr. April 25-27. The show will be at the Church Street Auditorium 306 North Church Street in McKinney. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online: https://alicemyo.bpt.me or at the door. The show features songs from the original movie and is a fast paced journey through Wonderland. Ayden Lacey plays Alice, Makenzie Hourigan is the White Rabbit, and Noah Ayres plays the Mad Hatter. The show features all of you other favorite Wonderland Characters such as the evil Queen of Hearts (Bailee Stewart).

MYO features young actors from all over North Collin County. This cast of 37 will make you smile throughout. Shows are 7:00 nightly with a 2:00 matinee on the 27th. For more information on the production or our program, write us at myoyouththeatre@gmail.com.

The Three Alices

Small Alice

Alice and The Cheshire Cat

Part of our cast

The Queen of Hearts

The White Rabbit



