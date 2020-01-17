Photo Flash: First Look at Outcry Youth Theatre's THE SECRET GARDEN
Outcry Youth Theatre's magical production of The Secret Garden runs 10 performances, January 17-26 at the Addison Theatre Centre's Studio Theatre. Several performances of this family friendly show are already sold out, so buy your tickets today!
The Secret Garden has book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The cast of 34, with most parts double cast, was directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and music directed by Brenda Christophersen.
When young Mary Lennox loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her uncle, hermit Archibald Craven, who lives in an imposing, secluded manor on the British heath. Since her aunt Lily's death, Mary's uncle has pushed away his surviving loved ones, leaving his bedridden son, Colin, alone. Sickly Colin, hidden away in the depths of the manner, bears the guilt of his mother's death on his crippled shoulders. When Mary discovers her Aunt Lily's hidden garden, overgrown with vines, she is determined to revive the beauty that once was. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, determined Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the house and the garden, showing us the power that "one small girl" can have when she "wants things to grow."
Performance Dates:
Friday, January 17, 7:30pm
Saturday, January 18, 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, January 19, 2pm & 6:30pm
Thursday, January 23, 7:30pm
Friday, January 24, 7:30pm
Saturday, January 25, 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, January 26, 2pm
Performance Location:
Addison Theatre Centre, Studio Theatre
?15650 Addison Rd.
Addison, TX 75001
outcrytheatre.com/the-secret-garden.html
Photo Credit: Jason Johnson-Spinos
Samantha Stratton and Ian Lawson
Samantha Stratton
Alexa Stratton and Luke Williams
Nathan Rubens, Madeline Carter, and Ian Lawson
Camryn Smith, Alex Gray, Brayden Soffa, and Alexa Stratton
Adam Koch, Ashlyn Koford, and Luke Williams
Marcy Bogner, Brendan Curran, Peyton Nicholson, and Samantha Stratton
Peyton Nicholson and Marcy Bogner
Camryn Smith, Alexa Stratton, and Brayden Soffa
Ian Lawson, Madeline Carter, and Samantha Stratton