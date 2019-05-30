Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center

May. 30, 2019  

Four talented actors tell this interwoven musical narrative, playing an incredible 38 instruments from the stage in a nonstop event that you don't want to miss!


From the creator of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, comes an immersive theatrical experience like no other. GHOST QUARTET runs May 31st-June 15th at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Audiences will experience multi-dimensional stories and unique melodies in this immersive setting where the actors play dozens of characters and instruments, and nothing is as it seems.

Starring Mindy Bell, Devin Berg, Benjamin Brown, and Brandon Wilhelm*
Directed by Ashley H. White and Musical Direction by Adam Wright

*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Benjamin Brown and Brandon Wilhelm

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Benjamin Brown and Brandon Wilhelm

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Benjamin Brown, Brandon Wilhelm, Mindy Bell, and Devin Berg

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Benjamin Brown, Mindy Bell, and Devin Berg

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Brandon Wilhelm

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Devin Berg and Mindy Bell

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Devin Berg, Brandon Wilhelm, Mindy Bell, and Benjamin Brown

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Devin Berg, Brandon Wilhelm, Mindy Bell, and Benjamin Brown

Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Mindy Bell and Benjamin Brown



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Musical BEYOND PERFECTION To Premiere At LifeStage Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
  • Cast Members From ALADDIN National Tour Present FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE: A BENEFIT CONCERT
  • Casa MaÃ±ana Names B.J. Cleveland As Director Of Theatre For Youth
  • Participants Selected for Hart Institute for Women Conductors at Dallas Opera
  • GREASE Comes to Granbury Opera House On June 7-July 7

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup