Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
Four talented actors tell this interwoven musical narrative, playing an incredible 38 instruments from the stage in a nonstop event that you don't want to miss!
From the creator of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, comes an immersive theatrical experience like no other. GHOST QUARTET runs May 31st-June 15th at the Bath House Cultural Center.
Audiences will experience multi-dimensional stories and unique melodies in this immersive setting where the actors play dozens of characters and instruments, and nothing is as it seems.
Starring Mindy Bell, Devin Berg, Benjamin Brown, and Brandon Wilhelm*
Directed by Ashley H. White and Musical Direction by Adam Wright
*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
