Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center

Four talented actors tell this interwoven musical narrative, playing an incredible 38 instruments from the stage in a nonstop event that you don't want to miss!



From the creator of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, comes an immersive theatrical experience like no other. GHOST QUARTET runs May 31st-June 15th at the Bath House Cultural Center.



Audiences will experience multi-dimensional stories and unique melodies in this immersive setting where the actors play dozens of characters and instruments, and nothing is as it seems.



Starring Mindy Bell, Devin Berg, Benjamin Brown, and Brandon Wilhelm*

Directed by Ashley H. White and Musical Direction by Adam Wright

*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri



Benjamin Brown and Brandon Wilhelm

Benjamin Brown and Brandon Wilhelm

Benjamin Brown, Brandon Wilhelm, Mindy Bell, and Devin Berg

Benjamin Brown, Mindy Bell, and Devin Berg

Brandon Wilhelm

Devin Berg and Mindy Bell

Devin Berg, Brandon Wilhelm, Mindy Bell, and Benjamin Brown

Devin Berg, Brandon Wilhelm, Mindy Bell, and Benjamin Brown

Mindy Bell and Benjamin Brown





