Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere of A 3D ADVENTURE

Matt Lyle's world premiere comedy brings a witty energy to Circle's season as a small theater troupe's madcap production goes inexplicably, spectacularly off the rails. The actors find themselves cast into a strange surreal world resembling some of your most beloved films. This epic whirlwind of theater and movie magic is a raucous adventure through time, space, and extremely quotable lines.

Circle's Production is directed by Matthew Gray, who will also double as the Sound Designer. The cast features Jenna Anderson (Boof), Whitney Blake Dean (Actress 1), Parker Gray* (Actor 1), Bob Hess* (Doc), Olivia Grace Murphy (Actress 2), and Zachary J. Willis (Actor 2).

Circle Theatre's production team members include Aaron Patrick DeClerk (Costume Designer), Aaron Johansen (Lighting Designer), Cathy O'Neal* (Stage Manager), and Jeffrey Schmidt (Set Design).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Visit www.circletheatre.com/a3dadventure for more information.

