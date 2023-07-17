Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces 2023-2024 BNSF POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT SERIES LINEUP

The lineup features the return of a Fort Worth favorite, iconic concert experiences, a variety of musical showcases and a fetching new show for the entire family.

Jul. 17, 2023

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today the shows in the 2023-2024 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series. The lineup features the return of a Fort Worth favorite, iconic concert experiences, a variety of musical showcases and a fetching new show for the entire family.

At Bass Hall, the 2023-2024 series kicks off with the previously announced return of An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band for one night only August 24. The fall brings a celebration of The Man in Black when Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience stops into Fort Worth on October 28. The spring brings the return of the immersive concert-style theatrical experience, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, to the Bass Hall stage on March 21, followed by Bluey's Big Play, the brand-new stage show based off the hit television series, March 23-24.

 

At McDavid Studio, ring in the most wonderful time of the year at Holidays with the UNT One O'Clock Lab Band, returning for one night only, December 1, 2023. The series concludes with the UNT One O'Clock Lab Band Spring Showcase May 3.

“We are so excited for this upcoming Popular Entertainment Series,” said Performing Arts Fort Worth President and CEO Dione Kennedy. “This 2023-2024 Series hosts longtime friends of the Hall and welcomes new acts sure to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. Whether you've been to the Hall many times or are visiting us for the very first time, there's something for everyone in this wonderful lineup.”

Individual tickets to these newly announced shows will go on sale Friday, July 21. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets for Bluey's Big Play will also be available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com/popularentertainment.




