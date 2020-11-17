Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces New Cancellations & Reopening Plan

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and Suzy Bogguss' performance have now been cancelled.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Broadway at the Bass engagement of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE that had been rescheduled to April 6-11, 2021, has now been cancelled. Additionally, the Suzy Bogguss performance scheduled for May 15, 2021, at McDavid Studio has also been cancelled.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Emails have been sent to ticket holders with additional information. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

Current Broadway at the Bass engagements of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (July 27-Aug. 1, 2021) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (Aug. 10-15, 2021) remain as scheduled. For a complete listing of current and cancelled Broadway tours, please visit www.basshall.com/broadwaycovid19.

Additionally, Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today a phased reopening plan for early 2021 that sees a hybrid of streaming opportunities and limited capacity, socially distanced general admission performances, with the goal of full capacity performances later in 2021.

While additional details on the phased reopening plan will be announced at a later date, the current timeline is as follows:

January-February 2021 - Bass Performance Hall complex remains closed.

March 2021 - Limited on-stage streaming/recording opportunities in Bass Hall without audiences.

April-May 2021 - Select limited capacity performances up to 100 ticketed patrons with general admission, socially distanced seating.

June 2021 and beyond will be announced at a later date with 2021-2022 season planning moving forward as scheduled.

*This phased reopening plan is subject to change based on local market conditions around COVID-19.

"The Executive Committee of our Board of Directors recently met and approved this phased reopening plan that establishes a timeline we will work from to safely reopen Bass Performance Hall," said Dione Kennedy, president and CEO of Performing Arts Fort Worth, Inc. "As the owner and operator, we have a social responsibility to be a community partner in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve of this pandemic," Kennedy added. "Additionally, we have a personal responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, patrons and tenants. We look forward to working with our resident companies and other local organizations as we work toward limited capacity performances in the second quarter of 2021."

While the current Broadway at the Bass season continues to see cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 impact on Broadway and the Touring Broadway industry, Performing Arts Fort Worth also announced today the launch of the Online High School Technical Theater Course that will take students on a backstage exploration as they learn various aspects of technical theater including lighting, sound, and stage management. Production experts will provide a unique look behind the scenes of Bass Performance Hall and offer a chance to see what happens when the curtain rises.

"While COVID-19 continues to delay the timeline for when Broadway and Touring Broadway shows are able to resume, we are excited to provide this online educational opportunity that has been a part of our annual Children's Education Program's Summer Camps prior to COVID-19," Kennedy said. "Our education, production and marketing teams have been hard at work getting this online program ready for area students, teachers and anyone interested in the technical aspects of our industry. The beauty of making this available as an Online Technical Theater Course is that participants can set their own timeline for viewing and going through this educational process."

Registration for Performing Arts Fort Worth's Children's Education Program's Online High School Technical Theater Course is now live. Please visit www.basshall.com/techcourseregistration for additional information.

