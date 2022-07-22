PRIVATE LIVES By Noel Coward To Play At Arts Fort Worth
The production runs August 12 – August 28, 2022, at Arts Fort Worth.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, will present Private Lives by Noel Coward.
The production runs August 12 - August 28, 2022, at Arts Fort Worth (Formerly the Fort Worth Community Arts Center) in the Sanders Theater.
Featuring Travis Cook as Elyot Chase, Lauren Morgan* as Amanda Prynne, Carter Frost as Victor Prynne, Sara Rashelle as Sibyl Chase, and Lindsey Nelson as Louise.
Private Lives is directed by Staci Cook. Tickets are available at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.
Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00. Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.