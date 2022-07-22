PRIVATE LIVES By Noel Coward To Play At Arts Fort Worth

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, will present Private Lives by Noel Coward

The production runs August 12 - August 28, 2022, at Arts Fort Worth (Formerly the Fort Worth Community Arts Center) in the Sanders Theater.

Featuring Travis Cook as Elyot Chase Lauren Morgan * as Amanda Prynne, Carter Frost as Victor Prynne, Sara Rashelle as Sibyl Chase, and Lindsey Nelson as Louise.

Tickets are available at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org Private Lives is directed by Staci Cook.