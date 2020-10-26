PORTRAITS IN BLACK Will Be Presented By Theatre Wesleyan This November

The play will be presented at Texas Wesleyan University's Thad Smotherman Theatre.

Portraits In Black, a collection of scenes and monologues on the Black experience by Gus Edwards, will conclude Theatre Wesleyan's 'Six Plays At Six Feet' semester of fall programming.

The production will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from November 20-22. This production will also be available as a live stream for audience members who wish to experience the show from their home.

Presented by special arrangement with the playwright and the Susan Schulman Literary Agency, Gus Edwards's collection of monologues on Black life is written in a voice that reflects the modern African American experience. We meet a host of characters of all ages making their way as best they can in this last part of the 20th century. The student cast members will also contribute original writing to the production that reflects their own personal thoughts, stories, and experiences.

Professor of theatre and associate dean of freshmen Joe Allen Brown will direct the production with D. Wambui Richardson, artistic director of Fort Worth's Jubilee Theatre, serving as a cultural and artistic advisor.

The cast of Portraits In Black includes freshman theatre major David Bates, senior theatre major Shanjala Davis-Allen, sophomore theatre major Lora Nicole Davis, junior theatre major Julissa Norment, and senior theatre major Kristian Thomas. Davis-Allen makes her mainstage Theatre Wesleyan debut with this production.

The student production team behind Portraits In Black includes junior theatre major Hugo Morales Saldaña (stage manager), sophomore theatre major Andrea German (assistant stage manager), senior theatre major Abigail Garraty (scenic design), freshman theatre major Mya Cockrell (assistant scenic design), junior theatre major Olivia Dickerson (props design), freshman theatre major Taliyah Salih (assistant props design), junior theatre major Richard Givans (lighting design), sophomore theatre major Kyrsten Howard (assistant lighting design), junior theatre Hope Allison (costume design), freshman theatre major Grace Philipbar (assistant costume design), senior theatre major Joseph Laws (sound design), sophomore theatre major Meghan Lewis (assistant sound design), sophomore theatre major Yajaira Rosales (master electrician), and sophomore theatre major Cameron Hatcher (technical director).

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Portraits In Black will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.

Tickets will be $5 to attend the performance in-person. Tickets are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Audience members who choose to experience the show in-person are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A limited number of seats will be available for each performance. To maintain the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience, no seats will be added and we will not accommodate late seating under any circumstances.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You