Ochre House Theater Presents Original One-Act Plays, IN THE GARDEN

Ochre House Theater will open its doors to the public again with their newest series of Original One-Act Plays, IN THE GARDEN.

Last year when theaters were shut down due to the pandemic, the company offered a successful "virtual theater" experience, GHOSTS IN THE KITCHEN, that premiered on our YouTube channel.

IN THE GARDEN, four One-Act plays over four months with live COVID SAFETY COMPLIANT performances, is an exploration into the importance of peoples' relationships with one another, in times of crisis and misunderstandings, as well as in times of joy and celebration. As with Human Relationships, Gardens are Ecosystems that are interdependent, and can only grow when they have found balance.

Next up: ?oeарн?- троянди, (pronounced "Marni Troyandy", Ukrainian for FUTILE ROSES), written and directed by Kevin Grammer, film direction by Josh David Jordan, is the latest show in Ochre House Theaters IN THE GARDEN series.

While their city is being devastated by an invasion, a family strives to maintain their sanity, dignity, and seeks to find normalcy in a world turned upside down. Featuring the voice of Ukrainian actor Denys Lyubimov.

FUTILE ROSES runs Wed-Sat, Apr 20-23 & 27-30. This show contains flashing lights, as well as sounds and images of war. Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing recommended. Temperature taken and masks worn required by all who attend. Seating is limited.

Learn more at www.ochrehousetheater.org.