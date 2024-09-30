ON YOUR FEET! Comes to NTPA - Plano This Hispanic Heritage Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Texas Performing Arts - Plano will present the regional youth theatre premiere of On Your Feet! this Hispanic Heritage Month.

Performed by a diverse cast of students in grades 5-12, On Your Feet! is the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two people from Latin American immigrant families who believed in their talent, their music and each other, and became an international sensation. Universally crowd-pleasing and uplifting, On Your Feet! is a celebration of greatest hits that will have audiences dancing in the aisles. Featuring "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more!

NTPA is proud to partner with Bombazo DFW for this production to include live conga music throughout the production! Rooted in African and Puerto Rican heritage, Bombazo DFW brings the rich traditions of Bomba and Plena music to the DFW area.

NTPA planned the local premiere of On Your Feet! with the help of Board Member and Show Producer, Alejandro Erives. "This show resonates deeply with me on a personal level, as the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan mirrors so much of my own family's journey," says Erives. "As immigrants to the U.S., my parents faced many of the same challenges-navigating cultural and language barriers while holding on to their dreams. On Your Feet! is a powerful testament to the strength of love, family, friendship, and determination-values that have carried us forward. Watching these young performers bring that story to the stage fills me with so much pride."

Many of the students and staff in the production feel a personal connection to the show and are excited to bring this production to life on stage for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Nicole, who plays Gloria, says, "I moved here from Mexico around two years ago and I relate to Gloria a lot since I struggled to find who I was...being part of this show makes me and my community acknowledged, and I feel accepted for who I am."

Ana, who plays Young Gloria, says, "Singing in Spanish makes me remember my heritage and makes my grandma very happy since she can understand the songs and their meaning."

Julianna Rios, Stage Manager, says, "My favorite part of stage managing On Your Feet! is the energy and passion that comes with every performance. The music is infectious, and the story is so inspiring. It's a joy to bring the vibrant culture and incredible journey of Emilio and Gloria Estefan to life on stage. Every night feels like a celebration!"

Directed by Mike Mazur, with Music Direction by Sasha Garcia, and Choreography by Rachel Nabarrete, On Your Feet! will run October 3-6, 2024 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre in Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093). The runtime is 2.5 hours and the show is recommended for all ages. Tickets range from $12-25 and are available at ntpa.org/tickets.

On Your Feet! is part of NTPA's Diversity-in-Action Production Series focused on telling stories of diverse characters on stage. Throughout the run of the production, audience members can also enjoy the Hispanic Heritage visual art exhibit in the theatre's front lobby and a bodega with specialty snacks and beverages.

