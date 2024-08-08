North Texas Performing Arts to Present North Texas' Got Talent Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Texas Performing Arts is launching the Inaugural North Texas' Got Talent contest allowing area performers the opportunity to compete for $1,000 in cash prizes!

Performers can submit audition videos online and the contest will culminate in a LIVE performance at the North Texas Carnival of the Arts on September 28 at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas. Select contestants may also be invited to perform at the North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards, an annual gala event recognizing artists, arts leaders, educators and volunteers across North Texas on November 2.

"We have such amazing performance talent across North Texas," says NTPA CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh, "This is not just a high-stakes talent contest. It is a celebration of our region's incredible artistic diversity and exceptional talent!"

North Texas area singers, dancers, actors, musicians, magicians and other talented performers are invited to submit a video audition online with a $20 entry fee by August 31, 2024. Finalists will then be announced and will perform live on September 28 where winners will be judged and prizes awarded. The top contestant will receive $500 and bragging rights that go with the coveted title of "North Texas' Top Talent!" Second and Third place contestants receive $300 and $200 respectively.

Performers are invited to go to ntpa.org/got-talent for program details, contest rules, and a link to upload their audition submission and pay the $20 entry fee. Entry fees may be waived upon need-based application.

Contestants will perform live at the Inaugural North Texas Carnival of the Arts to be held on September 28 at the Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas, 75093. The event is sponsored by the Shops at Willow Bend and the Collaborative Arts of Plano (CAP), and chaired by the North Texas Performing Arts. The Arts Carnival will bring artists and art lovers from across North Texas to this event to view works of visual art, see performances and participate in arts classes and events through this weekend and beyond. For more info on this event, go to collaborativeartsofplano.org.

Select contestants may also be invited to perform at the 3rd Annual NTPA Stardust Awards, a prestigious gala celebration dedicated to honoring the vibrant performing arts community in North Texas. This annual event is expected to serve 600 attendees in this year's gathering of arts enthusiasts, supporters, and advocates for an evening filled with recognition and charitable giving. Honorees are nominated by the public in twelve Community Awards and ten NTPA Volunteer Awards categories. Proceeds from the Stardust Awards fund scholarships for underserved youth and underwrite operations and critical projects for North Texas Performing Arts.

