North Texas Performing Arts Names New Director of Education

North Texas Performing Arts announced that Preston Page will be joining NTPA as its Director of Education. Preston will oversee the day-to-day operations of the NTPA Academy together with Head of School Mike Mazur, and will manage NTPA's other educational offerings across all of NTPA's campuses.

Preston is an accomplished teacher, director, accompanist, and arts administrator. He completed his Bachelors' degree from the University of Texas at Dallas, and studied Musical Theatre at Collin College and with noted industry professionals throughout North Texas. He has years of experience working with children's theaters and school districts across North Texas, teaching a range of workshops, master classes, private voice and acting lessons, as well as leading teams of other teaching artists. He is the former General Manager of The Acting Studio after working with the Young Artist Training Program and interning at Lyric Stage, and developed the musical curricula for three Montessori schools.

Preston is also a noted performer and director who has worked with many of the professional and regional theaters in North Texas, including Garland Summer Musicals, Our Productions Theatre Company, Theatre Frisco, and many others. He has also been involved in developing new works at WaterTower Theatre and Lyric Stage. Favorite directing credits include Les Miserables, Little Shop of Horrors, and 13 The Musical. Favorite performance roles include Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly!, Man 2 in Songs for A New World, and Leaf Coneybear in Spelling Bee.

"I am honored to join the amazing team at NTPA to help build the future of this prolific organization with a historic legacy in the arts community in our area. My deep roots in Texas make me very excited to partner in community-driven work to develop young professionals in the arts," says Preston. "My first performance outside of church as a child was with Plano Children's Theatre (predecessor to North Texas Performing Arts), so coming to work here feels like an exciting homecoming!"

According to their website, "North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA's vision is to light the passion of the performing arts for our youth, and ensure all youth have the opportunity for the profound experience of taking the stage and having their voices heard. NTPA is comprised of six youth theatre troupes in Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, Southlake, and Greenville."

For more information about North Texas Performing Arts, click here.