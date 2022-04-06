NTPA Repertory Announces the Cast of URINETOWN

NTPA Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its new ground-breaking production of Urinetown: the Musical with gender-inclusive casting. Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of capitalism, social irresponsibility, bureaucracy and musical theatre itself!

The incredible cast features NTPA Repertory Artistic Director Daniel Dean Miranda as Bobby Strong, Karen Raehpour as Officer Lockstock, Rachael Berros as Penelope Pennywise, Tom Grugle as Caldwell B. Cladwell, Jen Berros as Hope Cladwell, Avery Baker as Officer Barrel, and Bev Mageto as Little Sally.

Rounding out the cast are cast also includes Jacob Fisher as Mr. McQueen, Thomas A. McKee as Senator Fipp, Roxi Taylor as Little Becky Two Shoes/Mrs. Millenium, Conor Clark as Joseph "Old Man" Strong/Hot Blades Harry, Jessica Cope as Josephine "Ma" Strong/Hope Understudy, Billy Veer as Dr. Billeaux/Tiny Tom, Caleb Dean as Billy Boy Bill/Bobby Understudy, Elora McLeod as Robby the Stockfish, Lindsey Yarborough as Soupy Sue/Understudy, Jordan Gibson as Rebel/Understudy and Carson Samuel as Rebel/Understudy.

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Directed by Ryan Matthieu Smith

Music Directed by Ian Mead Moore

Choreographed by DeeDee Munson