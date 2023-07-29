NTPA Announces Opening of New Location in Southlake

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening will be on August 3.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

NTPA Announces Opening of New Location in Southlake

North Texas Performing Arts, the largest non-profit youth theatre in the country, has announced that it will be hosting the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony of its exciting new location in Southlake, Texas on August 3, 2023.  

The Ribbon Cutting and Open House will be held at NTPA - Southlake, located at 1101 N. Carroll Ave., Southlake, TX 76092, with the Southlake Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, August 3, 4:30-5:30 PM.  The program features his honorable Mayor of Southlake John Huffman, members of the Chamber and other local dignitaries, and NTPA patrons and management.

“We are excited to combine our thirty years of youth theatre experience and tradition with the incredible performing arts talent of the youth in Southlake and the surrounding region,” says NTPA CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh. “We look forward to expanding our shows, classes, camps and private lessons into making Southlake a powerhouse for youth performing arts.”

Later that evening NTPA Southlake will open its premiere production in the new theatre  of Into the Woods JR with performance to begin at 7:15PM. Guests in attendance at the open house will receive free tickets to the show and prizes. NTPA will be giving away one free production tuition during the open house event. 

“I am proud of our Southlake community coming together to bring this exciting program to our city,” says NTPA Southlake Board Chairperson Dr. Deborah Obaid. “Southlake is home to so many talented youth that deserve the opportunity to take the stage.”

NTPA in Southlake plans to produce over twenty major youth theatre productions including Matilda, Into the Woods, Annie, Mean Girls and more.  NTPA began offering theatre camps in Southlake this summer which continue to run through August 11. Registration is still available for the final weeks of summer camps and for fall after school classes and productions.

“We make our shows a fun and exhilarating experience where they learn critical stage and performance skills, form great friendships all while having a great time,” says acting Southlake Program Director Tori Micaletti, herself once a youth performer in this region. “The most common feedback from our students is 'there is nothing else I've ever done that's better prepared me for life'.”

“We believe that every young person should have the opportunity to take the stage and have their voices heard,” says NTPA Vice President of Youth Theatres Mike Mazur, who earned his masters from the distinguished NYU Tisch School of the Performing Arts and taught at the collegiate level for a decade.  “NTPA provides best-in-class performing arts experiences led by degreed-professional arts educators creating a challenging, fun and rewarding educational experience.”

NTPA's new facilities, in the former Southlake ISD location, will feature a mainstage theatre seating 200 patrons and a Black Box theatre for smaller audiences. NTPA will also be offering TV and film programs through its NTPA Studios film production troupe.

About North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. The mission of the NTPA Repertory Theatre is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists; bringing Broadway to the 'Burbs. NTPA Repertory was named the 2019 Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano.



