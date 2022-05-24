MusicalWriters.com Announces THE FIRST MUSICALWRITERS FESTIVAL AND CONFERENCE, July 15-16

MusicalWriters.com has announced the first MusicalWriters Festival and Conference on July 15-16, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.

From MusicalWriters CEO, Holly Reed: "My heart is to provide support for writers everywhere. The strong arts and theatre scene in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, as well as its central and affordable location, makes it a perfect location to bring writers together."

The 2022 MusicalWriters Festival and Conference will include a new works cabaret, song feedback workshops, live writer groups, breakout sessions on specific topics in the musical writing and development process, and even a staged reading of a new musical by one of the MusicalWriters Academy members. The goal of the festival is not only to educate and equip musical writers, but also to create multiple opportunities for writers to hear their work on its feet. A team of top regional talent will be performing songs submitted by the attendees for both the festival audience as well as a panel of pros to give instant feedback. You can't get an experience (or feedback) like that anywhere else!

Presenters include writer Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid), orchestrator Macy Schmidt (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Ratatouille: The Tik-Tok Musical), bookwriter/lyricist Sam Carner (Unlock'd, Island Song), Holly Reed (True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical), and more!

Breakout sessions will cover topics such as "We're All in This Together: Tips and Tools for Collaboration," "Piano/Vocal Score: Do's, Don'ts and Quick Tips," "Defining Development Steps: Timeline, Costs, Am I Ready?", Round Table Discussion: "What Do Actors Want Writers to Know?", "Pathways to Licensing", "Helpful or Harmful: Navigating Character Descriptions and Cast Requirements", and "Pitching & Marketing 101."

The Festival will also include a Friday Writer's Retreat with both quiet areas for writers to work on scripts as well as separate rooms with keyboard workstations. Change of pace + change of place = change of perspective!

Sponsors include Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, Final Draft, Romeo Music and Reed Creative Group. Scholarship opportunities available for writers in need of financial assistance, composers/notation experts and BIPOC/LGBTQ+ writers and students.

Join us in Fort Worth, Texas this July for informative classes, inspiring keynotes, live feedback, performance opportunities, and a chance to hang out with other musical writers!

At MusicalWriters.com, we're proud to serve a worldwide community of writers in all phases of musical writing. We're a family of creatives helping each other move our shows forward. Our MusicalWriters Academy was created to provide an encouraging community for musical writers, no matter what stage of the journey you're on.