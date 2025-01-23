Moody Fund for the Arts Application Opens Monday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The application period for the 2025 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) grant period opens at noon on Monday, January 27, 2025 and will run until noon on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Maximum grant awards will be determined before the application period and announced on the MFA website by Friday, January 24.

MFA provides grants to small Dallas-based nonprofit arts organizations (budgets under $1M) supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. MFA grants are awarded to a diverse range of proposals including new works, offsetting production costs, projects addressing cultural equity, artists-in-residency, operating support, and more.

Applications are submitted online and undergo a two-level review process judged by a panel of experienced artists and arts advocates. Successful applications demonstrate tangible strategies to measure and reach broad audiences, especially among underserved communities.

Projects are accepted under one of five categories:

New works, commissions, unique presentations General program & operating support Community performance/artist-in-residency programs Capacity building Cultural equity/new initiatives (non-performance)

To apply for the 2025 Moody Fund for the Arts and for more information, visit: https://www.moodyartsfund.org. Questions can be submitted in writing at Grants@MoodyArtsFund.org.

Comments