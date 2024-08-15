Michael Urie Reveals $125,000 Matching Grant For Uptown Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Uptown Players is launching the “FUND OUR FUTURE” Matching Grant Challenge, an extraordinary initiative made possible by a generous $125,000 gift from philanthropist James Lynn Williams. This matching grant will double every dollar donated through September 21, 2024, providing crucial support for Uptown Players' continued success.

In a special video message, Broadway star Michael Urie—renowned for his roles on stage and screen—announces this vital campaign. Michael Urie's involvement underscores the importance of this moment for Uptown Players and the broader LGBTQ+ community. As a passionate advocate for the arts, Michael highlights the critical need for community support to ensure that Uptown Players can continue its mission of fostering creativity, diversity, and inclusion through theatre.

Watch the video message from Michael Urie -

About Uptown Players

Uptown Players, based in Dallas, Texas, is one of the largest LGBTQ+ theaters in the nation. For twenty-three seasons, the company has served as a beacon of creativity and inclusion, producing groundbreaking plays and musicals that challenge audiences and promote greater acceptance through the performing arts. Their commitment to presenting high-quality, thought-provoking productions has established them as a cornerstone of the North Texas cultural landscape.

The launch of the “FUND OUR FUTURE” Matching Grant Challenge comes at a pivotal time, coinciding with the run of Uptown Players' production of "The Boys in the Band," a play that explores themes of friendship, identity, and the struggles faced by gay men in the late 1960s. This production exemplifies Uptown Players' dedication to telling powerful LGBTQ+ stories—stories that need to be heard now more than ever.

A Call to Action

Michael Urie's heartfelt message in the video emphasizes the urgency and importance of this matching grant challenge. Every contribution, no matter the size, will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling its impact and helping Uptown Players reach their $125,000 goal. This is a unique opportunity for the community to rally behind a theatre that has been a vital cultural force in North Texas.

How to Donate

To make a donation, visit uptownplayers.org. Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling your impact and supporting the future of Uptown Players.

