Major Attaway to Direct HAIRSPRAY at North Texas Performing Arts

DFW-native Major Attaway, best known as Broadway's longest running Genie in Disney's Aladdin (2017-2020), is returning to Texas to direct North Texas Performing Arts' upcoming production of Hairspray. The musical, part of NTPA's Diversity-in-Action Production Series, will feature local students in grades 5-12.

"My talent and irrevocable love for the arts were both born and bred in the DFW Metroplex," says Attaway. "Before other opportunities presented themselves my entire career path was leading to me staying there and dutifully serving the local theatre community. This is an important first step in that journey. Only now I get to return with knowledge from experience in the Broadway Community. Unironically I'm now able to provide a similar experience to that which I received when I was their same age. I'm so happy to be of service to the future theatre makers and goers of the DFW community. I'm looking to create a safe space for these young artists to cultivate their relationships with empathy and with the arts. Hairspray is a great vehicle for us to start in style! Now Run and tell that!"

Auditions will be accepted by video submission and are due Friday, October 28. All students who audition will be invited to a free workshop prior to in-person callbacks led by Attaway and Hairspray choreographer, DeeDee Munson. NTPA has also partnered with Attaway to offer a masterclass open to grades 5-adult. The masterclass is open to the public and free to all, though prior registration is required. The masterclass will be held at NTPA's Dallas location on Friday, November 4, 6-9 PM.

Attaway is a Broadway, TV/Film and Voice Actor from Fort Worth, TX. He is the longest running Broadway Genie with over 1500 performances. Off Broadway He played Fatty Arbuckle in NYCC Encores production of Mack and Mabel and Little Shop of Horrors as the Voice of Audrey 2. As a Voice Actor he's voiced over 50 characters in Anime, Video Games, Museum exhibits, Documentaries, Narrations, and Teaching materials. He can also be seen in the final season of the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black, the film Carter High, as well as the first season of Time Traveler's Wife.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Major Attaway in front of our students as a role model for what is possible," says NTPA CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh. "He is such a positive and creative individual and will provide an incredible experience for his cast."

Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

Choreographer Munson brings decades of professional dance and education experience to the production. A former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and Dallas Mavericks Dancer, she has been teaching & educating students since 1991. She was also a dancer/actress in the movie Miss Congeniality and can be seen judging in the documentary Sweethearts Of The Gridiron featuring the Kilgore College Rangerettes.

Hairspray performs February 9-12 at the Courtyard Theater in Historic Downtown Plano.

For full details and information on auditions and masterclass, visit ntpa.org/event/hairspray-plano/

Book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell | Music by Marc Shaiman | Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman | Based on the New Line Cinema film, written and directed by John Waters