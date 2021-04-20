Majestic Theatre Seeks Submissions For Centennial Poster Design

Calling all Dallas-based visual artists! The City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture (OAC) is requesting submissions for designs for a commercial-style movie poster for the Dallas Majestic Theatre Centennial and celebration.

After submissions in response to the request for qualifications, a panel comprised of arts professionals, community representatives, and OAC staff will review qualified submissions of Requests for Qualifications in May 2021.

Up to 4 artists will be asked to prepare their conceptual design proposal comprised of drawings, paintings, or digital renderings of the Majestic Theatre Centennial Poster. The artists selected for conceptual designs will be awarded $250 each. From the conceptual designs, one artist will be awarded an additional $1,500 to complete the final design of the poster based on their conceptual design.

The submission deadline is Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM .

For more information on the project, guidelines, and to submit your qualifications, visit https://bit.ly/MAJESTICCENTENNIAL.

On April 11, 1921, 100 Years ago, the Majestic Theatre first opened its doors as one of many vaudeville theaters of "Theatre Row," Dallas' historic entertainment center on Elm Street.

As the last standing theater of "Theatre Row", the Majestic has hosted many figures such as Ginger Rogers, Mae West, Harry Houdini, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Jack Benny, Bob Hope and more. To this day, the Majestic continues to host concerts and movie nights.

The Renaissance Revival-style building was designed by architect John Eberson. Eberson was nationally known for his "atmospheric theaters," including the Majestic, which often featured ceiling "skies" of mechanically controlled floating clouds and twinkling stars.