SUFFS Tour Engagement in Fort Worth to Offer $35 Tickets Through Digital Lottery

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Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is launching a digital lottery for Suffs. The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote will make its one and only stop in the Lone Star State in its final week of performances. The musical comes to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement August 4-9 as the final show of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, August 3, for the Tuesday evening performance, August 4. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $35 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, August 9.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

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