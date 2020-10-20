Luckenbooth Presents WITCHES, A NEW PLAY

This spooktacular, world premiere Halloween story is family friendly and was inspired by historic events.

"What do you do when your original plan was to offer an adaptation of a classic novel, but the derivative rights go to the movies? You hope and pray for a talented group of actors who will inspire an original story to be written - and that is exactly what I got with our WITCHES cast," says Megan Hildebrand, Artistic Director and Founder of the Company. "With our ever changing world, the arts continue to pivot and adapt...at least The Luckenbooth Theatre does. Giving up is not an option."

This spooktacular, world premiere Halloween story is family friendly and was inspired by historic events, Shakespeare characters and touches of favorite pop culture moments. Leading the cast is Jennifer Phagan+ (Madame Moira), Abby Hill+ (Grandma Alina) and Kaylin Reynolds (Nora). They are joined by Abby Evangelisto+ (Witch 1), Sydni Embry (Witch 2), Aaron Lancaster+(Max), Kaylah Fleming (Sara) and Fred Patterson (Mr. Binks). The show was written and directed by Luckenbooth's Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand* and is under the technical supervision of Nathan Layne+.

WITCHES will be broadcast LIVE October 30 - November 1 & November 6 - 8. All performances will be at 8pm and tickets are $25. As always, 100% of ticket revenue goes towards supporting Luckenbooth's staff and mission, currently assisting with their "bounce-back" from Covid initiative so they can continue bringing theatre to the community. For additional information, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.luckenbooththeatre.com or email luckenbooththeatre@gmail.com.

*denotes a Luckenbooth Rep Co member

+denotes a Luckenbooth Rep Co candidate

