Lone Star Ballet Will Return to the Stage This Weekend With TIME STEPS

This marks the company's first performance since shutting down The Nutcracker last year due to COVID-19.

Apr. 15, 2021  
Lone Star Ballet presents Time Steps this weekend. The performance will run April 16-17, 2021 with the Friday performance at 7:30 pm and Saturday at 3:00 pm at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

With patrons' safety in mind, the Lone Star Ballet anticipates limited capacity in the hall for the Time Steps performances, and will seat patrons following social distancing guidelines. The Ballet encourages patrons to wear face coverings at the Globe-News Center.

Visit Lone Star Ballet website for more information.

Purchase tickets here.

Lone Star Ballet - founded in Amarillo in 1975 by Neil Hess - produces one of the premier Nutcracker Ballets in the State of Texas and beyond. For over 35 years, Lone Star Ballet Inc. (LSB) has become a cultural force in the State of Texas. The company has two objectives: to serve as a training ground for aspiring young dancers and to provide enriching dance experiences for the State of Texas.


