Lone Star Ballet Announces Retirement of Artistic Director and Academy Director Vicki McLean

Lone Star Ballet has announced the retirement of Artistic Director & Academy Director Vicki McLean, ABC 7 reports. McLean's retirement is effective Saturday, November 7.

"I am excited and look forward to the challenges and new opportunities that the retirement brings at this stage in life," McLean said.

"Vicki has been an incredible gift to Lone star Ballet, its students, staff, dancers, families, LSB Executive Director, Craig Henderson said. "We are grateful for her artistic achievements and accomplishments of the last 16 and one-half years. We honor her decision and wish her continued happiness and fulfillment in her retirement."

"We appreciate her and her many contributions to Lone Star Ballet. With her guidance, our artistic and educational team leaders, Roxann Seaton and Anthony Femath will continue her leadership during these transitions."

Lone Star Ballet - founded in Amarillo in 1975 by Neil Hess - produces one of the premier Nutcracker Ballets in the State of Texas and beyond. For over 35 years, Lone Star Ballet Inc. (LSB) has become a cultural force in the State of Texas. The company has two objectives: to serve as a training ground for aspiring young dancers and to provide enriching dance experiences for the State of Texas.

The mission of the Lone Star Ballet, Inc. is to produce and promote the art of dance; and contribute to the education, culture and entertainment of the people of Texas and the surrounding states.

