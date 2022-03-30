Lewisville Grand Theater May Concerts Announced

After hosting four highly successful live music events so far this year, The Lewisville Grand Theater is pleased to announce two new concerts slated for May 2022.

Alternative indie rock band Blue Water Highway will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. The Black Box Songwriter Series will include a performance by folk-rock artist Bob Livingston on Sunday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Livingston will also lead the 10th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for both concerts and the songwriting workshop are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.

TEXAS TUNES SERIES:



Blue Water Highway

Saturday, May 14 | 8 p.m.

Packing glorious, three-part vocal harmonies and tight yet inventive musicianship, the Lone Star state-based quartet (Zack Kibodeaux, lead singer/guitar; Catherine Clarke, vocals/keyboards; Greg Essington, vocals/guitar; and Kyle Smith, bass), together since 2013, released two enthusiastically received albums in 2015 and 2018 that had critics hailing them as one of the brightest hopes for modern Americana. Their latest album, Paper Airplanes, was released in March 2021. Beautiful melodies and arrangements support lyrical themes of childhood wonder and re-enchantment on recent singles "All Will Be Well," and "Dog Days." Blue Water Highway comes from the working class, coastal town background that has informed the work of so many of rock's greatest writers and artists. They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas to Galveston, where the cops, the teachers, the baristas, and the chemical plant workers travel to work hard and to play hard, blowing off steam, dancing to their favorite bands. Blue Water Highway's music is the soundtrack for their lives.

Audiences at The Grand may recall Blue Water Highway from past performances as part of the cast of Will Hearn's Grand Ol' Christmas Show and Grand Ol' Americana Show.

This concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

BLACK BOX SONGWRITER SERIES:



10th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop: Bob Livingston

Saturday, May 21 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Bob Livingston will facilitate a day-long songwriting workshop ahead of his Black Box Songwriter Series concert. During the workshop, the artist will lead the group in a collaborative effort to write a new song. The afternoon will conclude with breakout groups tackling a songwriting prompt and a Q&A session. Tickets for the songwriting workshop are $55 and include a catered lunch and one ticket to the Black Box Songwriter Series: Bob Livingston concert taking place on Sunday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. Participation in this workshop is limited to 20 people. More information on this event is available at LewisvilleGrand.com.

Bob Livingston

Sunday, May 22 | 6:30 p.m.

A folk-rock raconteur, Bob Livingston is a founding member of Austin's legendary Lost Gonzo Band that toured and recorded with many of Texas's most iconic musicians, including Jerry Jeff Walker and Michael Martin Murphey. Known as a consummate storyteller, Livingston takes his audiences on wild and colorful rides down the rutted roads of his extensive musical history. Livingston still plays over 100 shows a year, including house concerts, folk clubs and festivals. He is the Artistic Director for a multi-cultural group from Texas and India called Cowboys & Indians. Whether it's a solo performance or with a band like Cowboys & Indians, Livingston is singer-songwriter who captures his audience from the first notes played. It's an irresistible invitation to travel down the musical roads where his rambles have taken him over the years.

This concert will take place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price. This concert and workshop are funded in part by Texas Commission on the Arts.