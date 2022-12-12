Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; at Stage West Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sarah Powell - SONGS OF SONDHEIM - La Ti Do Dallas 16%

M. Denise Lee - PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS - Circle Theatre, Fort Worth 14%

Caleb Barnett - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Casa Manana 13%

Jack Agnew - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Repertory Company Theatre 11%

The Upstagers - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Art Centre Theatre 9%

Lauren Gao - LADIES IN THE SPOTLIGHT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 8%

Connor Lidell - SALUTE TO SONDHEIM - Theatre Arlington 6%

Omar Padilla - THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW AGAIN AGAIN - The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group 5%

J. Dontray Davis - BLIND LEMON - Undermain Theatre 5%

Justin Locklear - THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW AGAIN AGAIN - The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group 5%

Christian Wilson - BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 4%

Christopher Deaton - SAMMONS CABARET - Sammons Center 3%

Javier Camarena - SOLO CONCERT - The Dallas Opera 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Newton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 9%

DeeDee Munson - RAGTIME - North Texas Performing Arts 6%

Hayden Beaty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Katrina Soricelli - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 5%

Danielle Georgiou & David Saldivar - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 5%

Tilda Grace - ROMEO AND JULIET - Out of Line Concepts 4%

Alvaro Carranza - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Becca Tischer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - ANNA KARENINA - Outcry Theatre 3%

Kayla Starr Bryan - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Kianna Dugan - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Leah Flores - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Whitney Morris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Leah Flores - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - NTPA Rep Plano 3%

Nolan Moralez - WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 3%

Kym Buchly - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Kelly McCain - 42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 2%

Renee Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - PIPPIN - Outcry Youth Theatre 2%

Angelica Cancel - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Victoria Anne Lee - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Kiba walker - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Blue firebox theatre co 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 2%

Christi Kudlicki Hoth - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Theodore Alexander - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melanie Glickler - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 9%

Amy Poe - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 8%

Tina Barrus - CINDERELLA - Plaza - Cleburne 8%

Faith Hilsinger - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Katie Guiou - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 6%

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

Sarah Mosher & Mary Swanson - STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Megan A. Liles - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Allison Kingwell - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Michael Krass - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

Yvonne Miranda - THE ODYSSEY - Dallas Theater Center, Dallas 3%

Jessica Cope - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Karina Samchez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Dayna Dutton - ANYTHING GOES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Devon Kline - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

April M. Hickman - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Glynda Welch - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Bruce R. Coleman - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 2%

Dayna Dutton - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Audrie Austin - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Christopher Oram - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 1%

Michael Robinson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Frisco 1%

Megan A. Liles - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Pamela Anglero - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 7%

Nick Mann - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts 6%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 6%

Danielle Georgiou - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 6%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - PIPPIN - Outcry Youth Theatre 5%

Connie Sanchez - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Tilda Grace - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts 5%

D Wambui Richardson - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee 4%

Natalie Burkhart - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Renee Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Joel Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Theatre 3%

Mallory Roelke - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Tanner Hudson - HEATHERS - Blue firebox theater co 3%

Bentleigh Nesbitt - WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 3%

Zetra Goodlow/Albert Wash - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 3%

John DeLos Santos - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 2%

Alex Krus - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Michael Serrechia - LEGALLY BLONDE - Garland Summer Musicals 2%

Wambui Richardon - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee Theatre 2%

Michelle Levall - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Siler/Abbah - RAGTIME - Plaza Cleburne 2%

Jessica Cope - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Penny Ayn Maas - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 1%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tron Sutton - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan center theater 13%

Cheryl Lowber - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 11%

Shyama Nithiananda - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 9%

Taffy Geisel - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 6%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 6%

Natalie Burkhart - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Tiana Kay Blaire - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 4%

Wambui Richardson - FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 3%

Debra Carter - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

D Wambui Richardson - FENCES - Circle Theatre Fort worth 3%

Carol M. Rice - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 3%

Freddy Martinez - ONE FOR THE POT - Plaza Theatre 3%

Michael Serrecchia - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 3%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE ODD COUPLE - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Rebecca McDonald - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

Carol M. Rice - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Janette Oswald - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 2%

Guinea Bennett-Price - DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

Cheryl Denson - TORCH SONG - Uptown Players 2%

Andi Allen - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - MainStage Irving - Las Colinas 2%

Matthew Simpson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Texas Shakespeare Festival 2%

Tim Johnson - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 2%

Natalie King - THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 1%

Marta Torres - CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Kara-Lynn Vaeni - WITCH - Stage West 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 6%

STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 4%

NEWSIES - Casa Manana 4%

LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 3%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue firebox theater co 3%

STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

GODSPELL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Upright Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Stage 2%

BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 2%

BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 2%

URCHINS- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 2%

BAT BOY THE MUSICAL - Casa Manana 2%

AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%

DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan Stevenson - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 9%

Jacob Kaplan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - North Texas Performing Arts 8%

Zac Goin - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater 8%

Cat Luster - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 6%

Christian Chandler - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Scott Guenther - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 5%

Lori Honeycutt - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

JB Brinks - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

Greg & Melinda Cotton - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Cameron Barrus - RAGTIME - Plaza - Cleburne 4%

Holli Price - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Branson White - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

Aaron Johansen - 'A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER' - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Branson White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Gabe Coleman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Adam Chamberlin - FENCES - Circle theatre 2%

Yuki Nakase Link - OUR TOWN - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Josh Hensley - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Josh Hensley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

JJ Barrus - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Gabe Lewis - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Kyle Harris - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Bryant Guillotte - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Milton T Tatum Jr. - LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sasha Garcia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 10%

Vonda K. Bowling - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 8%

Jared Duncan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 7%

Danny Anchondo - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 6%

Vonda K. Bowling - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 5%

Bryce Biffle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Thomas Bartke - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Caitlan Leblo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Granbury Theatre Co 4%

Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Bonnie Barber - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Sasha Garcia - LEGALLY BLONDE - NTPA 4%

Kristin Spires - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Cody Owen Stine - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 4%

Devon Harper - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Meredith Browning - RAGTIME - Plaza-Cleburne 3%

Vonda K. Bowling - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Lyric Stage 3%

Devon Harper - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jason Philip Solis - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 3%

Nick Estep - HEATHERS MUSICAL - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Cherish Robinson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Jeff Crouse - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 2%

Kristin Spires - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Ian Mead Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Dean Hill - LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 1%

Mark Mullino - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Garland Civic Theatre, Garland, TX 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - North Texas Performing Arts 7%

STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 5%

DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue Firebox Theater Co 3%

MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Theater Center 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 3%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts 3%

STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - NTPA - Frisco 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The ArtCentre Theater Plano 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

RAGTIME - Plaza-Cleburne 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Art Centre Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 18%

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 15%

FESTIVILLE - North Texas Performing Arts 12%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 11%

HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 7%

AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 4%

SWEET REVENGE - Rover Dramawerks 4%

BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 3%

DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre, Dallas 3%

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME - Kitchen Dog Theater 3%

DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

THE AMAZING, FABULOUS, AND SPECTACULAR UNTRUTHS OF JUAN GARCIA - Amphibian Stage 2%

CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

THE WORST 32 DAYS - Arlington music Hall 2%

THE DANGER YEAR - The Table Co/lab 2%

PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 2%

LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 1%

BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

HOW TO BE PROJECT - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

ST. ELLA - Ochre House Theatre 1%

OLEANNA PART II - Amphibian Stage 1%

INCARNATE - Undermain Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyndall Reed - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 10%

Jacob Waters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 5%

Parker Gray - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 5%

Annie Nichols-Burge - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 4%

Fernanda Schoening - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Riley Samuel - JEKYLL & HYDE - North Texas Performing Arts Plano 3%

Connor Bailey - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Peyton Nicholson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre 3%

Lee Walters - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 3%

Mikey Abrams - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Contessah Davis - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee theatre 2%

Daniel Dean Miranda - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Shelbie Mac - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tenley Heugatter - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Evan Jennings - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Firehouse Theater 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Chloe Stovall - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Dominic Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 1%

AJ Depetris - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 1%

Chase Gibson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 1%

Christian Black - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%

Stan Graner - OLIVER! - Plaza-Cleburne 1%

Nick Haas - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Spongebob The Musical 1%

Brian Lawson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Granbury Theatre Co 1%

Kyle Morris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Tim Bass - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 10%

Steele Wininger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Kelvin Dilks - AMON! - Artisan Center Theater 7%

Chastin Powell - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater 6%

Stori James - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 5%

Jeff York - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Jenny Ledel - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 4%

M Denise Lee - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Cameron Vargas - ONE FOR THE POT - Plaza- Cleburne 3%

Sean Massey - FENCES - Circle Theatre 2%

Loree Westbrooks - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Sydney Hewitt - LIL AND SATCHMO - Jubilee Theatre 2%

ChristaCarol Jones - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Kensek - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Uptown Players 2%

Jordan Tomenga - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Randy Pearlman - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 2%

Terry Martin - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 2%

Jonah Hardt - ODD COUPLE - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

Brittney Bluitt - DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 1%

Sean Massey - THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 1%

Quentin Scott - ONE FOR THE POTT - Plaza- Cleburne 1%

Sarah Wryn - DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Robert San Juan - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Anna Rock - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Texas Shakespeare Festival 1%

Eddy Herring - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 1%



Best Play

CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 12%

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 7%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 5%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 5%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 5%

LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 5%

NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 4%

BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan Center Theater 2%

ODD COUPLE - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 2%

LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

WITCH - Stage West, Fort Worth 2%

DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Uptown Players 1%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Upright Theater 1%

THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

RUMORS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - The Dallas Opera 65%

FLIGHT - The Dallas Opera 18%

THE PEARL FISHERS - The Dallas Opera 17%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jo Alamares - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts 9%

Zack Wilson / Mahalia Pope - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Brian Clinnin - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 8%

Daniel Patrick Hogan - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 7%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Musical 6%

Jason Johnson-Spinos - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 5%

Natalie Mabry - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 4%

Alondra Puentes - STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

Dennis Canwright - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

Eric Luckie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Mike Carter - GODSPELL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Matt Betz - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Jo Winiarski - CLUE: ON STAGE - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Bill Wash - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Madison Heaps - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 2%

Conor Clark - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Kennedy Styron - THE ODD COUPLE - WaterTower Theatre 2%

August Edwards - DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Will Turbyne - WITCH - Stage West, Fort Worth 2%

Kennedy Styron - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Adam Chamberlin - HOW TO BE PROJECT - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Kendall Heaps - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Eddy Herring - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Bernetta Sowels - AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 14%

Jacob Kaplan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 13%

Ryan Simón - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 10%

Ryder Houston - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 6%

Sharath Patel - CLUE - Dallas Theater Center 6%

Brian Christensen - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 6%

Claudia Jenkins Martinez - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

Ryan Brazil - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

CJ Partin - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Michael Marbry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Brian McDonald - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Theatre 3%

Michael Asigbe - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

CJ Partin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Greg Cotton - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Claudia Jenkins Martinez - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Jason Rice - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jason Rice - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Jorge Guerra - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 2%

Mark Howard - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Devin Bruton - AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%

Ryan Brazil - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Mark Howard - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE… - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 1%

Lowell Sargeant - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

Armando Monsivias - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 1%

Ryan Brazil - ELF THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tom Walsh - THE MUSIC MAN - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Jack Swearingen - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 8%

Randal Ramirez - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 6%

Alexa Stratton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre 4%

Cheyenne Ballew - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue Firebox Theater Co 3%

Jacob Waters - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Fred Patterson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jessica Vanek - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Brandy Raper - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Taylor Sherry - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Devon Watkins - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Christopher Llewyn Ramirez - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 2%

Rickie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee theatre 2%

Justin Taylor - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Tracie Griffiths - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Laura Lyman Payne - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

Jamie Gutzler - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Paige Bedford - DREAM GIRLS - Jubilee theater 2%

Rachel Nicole Poole - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players, Dallas 1%

Asa Woo - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 1%

Nikki Kimbrell - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 1%

Morgan Siobhan Green - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 1%

Hayley Ewerz - 42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

Trey Tolleson - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 1%

Juliette Wood - LITTLE WOMEN - Granbury Theatre Co 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alayna Meilinger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 12%

Dhruv Ravi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 10%

Cheyenne Ballew - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 9%

Callie Combest - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Wallace Theater 7%

Denise Baker - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee Theater 5%

Brayden Lawrence - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 5%

Rahul Joshi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 4%

Bob Hess - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Tim Bass - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Strauser - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 3%

Dustin West - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Christian Black - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Victoria Abrielle - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Morris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Kensek - TORCH SONG - Uptown Players 2%

Parker Pereira - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Upright theater 1%

Carrie Viera - CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Ariana Stephens - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre 1%

Monica Jones - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre 3 1%

Kim Winnubst - ENCHANTED APRIL - Mainstage Irving 1%

Sara Parisa - THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

KJ James - THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Sean Massey - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 1%

Brady White - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 1%

Kyle Morris - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 1%

