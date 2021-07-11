LES MISERABLES STUDENT EDITION Will Be Performed by Texas Music Theatre Co. This Month

Texas Music Theatre Co. will present Les Misearbles Student Edition later this month! The musical is by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, and directed by Reid Horton.

The production runs July 22-24. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at texasmusictheatre.org or at the door.

LES MISERABLES is the world's longest running musical - a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning LES MISERABLES is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, LES MISERABLES School Edition also includes new support materials including a Reference Recording for rehearsals, an enhanced Director's Guide and an expanded Study Guide. In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter. Epic, grand and uplifting, LES MISERABLES School Edition packs an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world.

Cast:

Jean Valjean - Noah Horton

Marius - Henry Cawood

Cosette - Skye Stauffer

Javert - Houston Goff

Eponie - Julia Huggins

Fantine - Rebekah Dunning

Enjolras - Logan Allen

Thenardier/Convict 2/ Sailor 1 - Nicholas Robinson

Madame Thenardier - Mallory Gomez

The Bishop Of Digne/Convict 3/Sailor 2/Feuilly - Asher deMontalvo

The Foreman/Convict 1/ Pimp/Laborer/Grantaire/ Prouvaire - Tj Atkins

Bamatabois/Convict 5/ Combeferre/Claquesous/ Major Domo - Mason Johnston

Fauchelevant/Constable/ Courfeyrac/Montparanasse - Daniel Dunning

Little Cosette - Olivia Oxley

Young Eponine/Gavroche Gang - Mila Nelson

Gavroche - Braylen Nelson

Gavroche Gang Member - Ace Rainey

Convict 4/Sailor 3/Joly/ Lesgles - Maxton Sims

Girl 1/Turning Woman 4/ Ensemble - Ashlyn Beck

Girl 2/ Turning Woman 7/ Ensemble - Mina Haring

Girl 3/Turning Woman 5/ Ensemble - Anna Grigsby

Girl 4/Turning Woman 3/ Ensemble - Anna Escovedo

Girl 5/Pros. 2/ Turning Woman 6/ Ensemble - Lauren Benner

Worker 1/ Ensemble - Karys Walls

Worker 2/Old Woman/ Turning Woman 8/Babet/ Ensemble - Emma Robinson

Pros. 1/Turning Woman 2/ Ensemble - Cheyenne Ballew

Turning Woman 1/ Onlooker 1/ Ensemble - Catherine Langley

Pros. 3/Farmer/Ensemble - Maddox Rogers

Ensemble - Alyssa Melton, Bella Lindsey, Madelynn Boyd, Talya Whiteman, Sophia Kelly, Chelsea Scott, Aubree Walker, Sophia Sutor, Kaitlin Shafer, Hannah Beaty, Baylee Long, Emma Cowen, Kathryn Rangel