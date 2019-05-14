LEADING LADIES Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre

Opening on May 17 and running through June 15 is LEADING LADIES by Ken Ludwig.

What would YOU do to inherit $3million?!!

Two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in Pennsylvania.

When they hear that an old lady is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. Here's where the fun starts! When they get there, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Fear not- they have women's costumes in their show trunk. What could possibly go wrong? It's a laugh a minute!

All show times, prices and online ticketing are available on the website at www.pocketsandwich.com. The theater is located at 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 119. Dallas, TX 75206. For more information, call 214-821-1860.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You