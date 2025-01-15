LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Comes to Lyric Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To honor Black History Month, Lyric Stage will present Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill from January 31 to February 23. The show will be performed at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $30 to $50.

The role of Billie Holliday will be sung by Nikka Morton. The understudy is Brittani Youman. Director is Michael Childs. Those playing in the orchestra are Linny Nance (also Music Director), Buddy Mohmed, Steven Brown and Andre Swartz.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “For those Billie Holliday fans out there, I highly recommend you attend this powerful performance that will entertain and move you.”

In 1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Billie Holiday puts on a show that unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her brilliant voice and sometimes haunting songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time shares her loves and her losses. The production is rated R.

