Kieran Connolly Will Star As Ebenezer Scrooge in Dallas Theater Center's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center announced that Kieran Connolly, the Dallas-based actor and former Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member, will return to the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in DTC's family-favorite A Christmas Carol. Connolly originally appeared as Scrooge in the 2013 remount of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty's production.

Dallas Theater Center is currently offering a "Christmas in July" special for A Christmas Carol tickets purchased now through July 31. Ticket buyers can get a head start on planning their holiday season with A Christmas Carol, saving $10 per ticket, with a purchase limit of four tickets. A Christmas Carol will be on stage in the Wyly Theatre's Potter Rose Performance Hall Nov. 25 - Dec. 24, directed by Brierley Resident Acting Company member Alex Organ.

In Dallas Theater Center's beloved holiday show, three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future that annually delights audiences across North Texas. But will it be enough to save Scrooge's soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, the Tony Award winning Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol boldly reimagines Dickens' classic tale of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas.