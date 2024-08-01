Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel to Kick Off 40th Anniversary Season in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eisemann Center Presents will kick off the 2024-2025 Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel 40th Anniversary Season with Dances For The Ears! on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bank of America Theater at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas.



Listen to the dance! The lively, rhythmic music of Bach, Chopin, and Spanish composers Enrique Granados and Manuel De Falla just might have you tapping your toes during this Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel presentation. Siegel is “a pianist with a bravura technique and a big, gorgeous sound…and when the artist himself offers the inside scoop, the musical experience becomes vastly more personal” (Denver Post).



Celebrating 40 years of presenting concerts with commentary in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations® are piano concerts with broad, popular appeal and lively commentary, making the music more accessible and meaningful for all. Each piece is performed in its entirety and there is a question-and-answer session following each concert. The series is sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon.



Series subscriptions start at $31.50 per show, and single tickets start at $42. All tickets are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Piano and music teachers may request one complimentary ticket for each ticket purchased (single or subscription) to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations® concert. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.



About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Eisemann Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. Known as The Crown Jewel of North Texas, the center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs aiming to enrich the entire North Texas region through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.



