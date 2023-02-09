Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three

Kat Edwards is Theatre Three's new Managing Director. In December 2022, Kat joined the team as the Interim Managing Director and has since been chosen by the Board of Directors to officially take on the role.

"It truly is an honor to have been asked back to serve in this capacity," says Managing Director Kat Edwards. "Theatre Three and I have a long history together and I'm excited to help shape its future. Actually, I've never been more excited for the theatre's future as I am now."

Kat is no stranger to Theatre Three. In 2013, she was the Administrative and Production Intern before moving into an Administrative Assistant role in 2014. The next year, she stepped into the role of Company Manager and in 2017, became the Director of Strategic Marketing and Data Analysis. Her major accomplishments during that time were leading the website update and restructuring the box office and subscription packaging. While working on staff at Theatre Three from 2013-2019, Kat also directed the 2016 productions of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change and Tigers Be Still. She also served as either the stage manager or assistant stage manager for Hands on a Hardbody, Civil War Christmas, The Liar, Picnic, Light Up the Sky, Psycho Beach Party, The Wedding Singer, A Little Night Music, She Kills Monsters, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. In 2019, she stepped away from Theatre Three to become the Operations Manager of Cry Havoc Theater Company.

"Kat's experience, skill and institutional knowledge of Theatre Three makes her the perfect fit for the position," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "For an arts organization to function properly, the Artistic Director and Managing Director must have a relationship built on trust, respect and admiration. That comes easy for Kat and me."

As the Managing Director, Kat will develop fundraising strategies with Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela as well as identify and apply for grant opportunities with Operations Manager, David Saldivar on top of taking on various other financial and managerial responsibilities for the theatre.

Want to see a show at Theatre Three? The Elephant Man is running in the Norma Young Arena Stage now until February 19. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change! is running in Theatre Too now until February 18. All tickets are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com and range from $37-40. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.