John D'Agata Will See THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Stage West

Stage West has announced that John D'Agata, essayist and co-author of the book The Lifespan of a Fact (upon which the play of the same name was based), will be attending our production on Friday, November 29. Mr. D'Agata will be the guest at a special post-show conversation following the performance.

D'Agata (born 1975 on Cape Cod, Massachusetts) is an American essayist. He is the author of six books of nonfiction, including The Next American Essay (2003), The Lost Origins of the Essay (2009) and The Making of the American Essay-all part of the trilogy of essay anthologies called "A New History of the Essay." He also wrote The Lifespan of a Fact, "Halls of Fame," and "About a Mountain." He is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Howard Foundation and the Lannan Foundation. He is the M.F. Carpenter Professor of Writing in the Nonfiction Writing Program at the University of Iowa.

The Lifespan of a Fact continues its run through Sunday, December 8 (NO show on Thanksgiving). Performance times will be Thursday evenings at 7:30, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00, with Sunday matinees at 3:00. Ticket prices for the new season are $35 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $40 on Saturdays and Sundays, with $20 tickets for the two preview performances. Food service is available 90 minutes prior to performances (reservations are advised). Reservations and information are available through the Box Office (817-784-9378), or on the website, www.stagewest.org.





