Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'

The performance is on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Jeffrey Siegel closes out the season with a program that celebrates the power and inspiration of friendship. Join him for Mozart and Friends and hear masterpieces of Mozart and magnificent music by composers who influenced him such as Joseph Haydn, and by those he influenced including Beethoven. All patrons are invited to a post-concert meet and greet with Mr. Siegel in the main lobby. The 2023-2024 Season will be announced, and subscription renewals will be available.

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel is for both music aficionados and those that aspire to be so. He will draw you into the composers' lives by sharing fascinating details about their creative processes. As a result, you will leave the concert with a deeper appreciation of the music and the artist.

Single tickets range from $42-$50 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Eisemann Center lobby hours are 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and during all public events. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program.

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month Photo
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month
Casa Mañana continues its Children’s Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Fort Worths Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years Photo
Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.
Nashvilles Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts C Photo
Nashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This April
Coppell Arts Center will bring award-winning Nashville songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, two members of the Music City Hit-Makers, to Coppell for two intimate acoustic performances on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This MonthCasa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month
March 21, 2023

Casa Mañana continues its Children’s Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 YearsFort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years
March 21, 2023

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALLPlano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
March 17, 2023

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.
Nashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This AprilNashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This April
March 17, 2023

Coppell Arts Center will bring award-winning Nashville songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, two members of the Music City Hit-Makers, to Coppell for two intimate acoustic performances on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.
Theatre Arlington To Unveil New Walk Of Fame Honoring ArtistsTheatre Arlington To Unveil New Walk Of Fame Honoring Artists
March 16, 2023

Broadway, television, opera, broadcast news … even a New York Times bestselling author! A great deal of talent has made its way across the Theatre Arlington stage and into the world outside our area over the theater's 50 years.
share