Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Jeffrey Siegel closes out the season with a program that celebrates the power and inspiration of friendship. Join him for Mozart and Friends and hear masterpieces of Mozart and magnificent music by composers who influenced him such as Joseph Haydn, and by those he influenced including Beethoven. All patrons are invited to a post-concert meet and greet with Mr. Siegel in the main lobby. The 2023-2024 Season will be announced, and subscription renewals will be available.

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel is for both music aficionados and those that aspire to be so. He will draw you into the composers' lives by sharing fascinating details about their creative processes. As a result, you will leave the concert with a deeper appreciation of the music and the artist.



Single tickets range from $42-$50 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Eisemann Center lobby hours are 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and during all public events. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program.



Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

