Jefferson's Texas Opera House Theatre Players Will Host USO Show Vintage July Fourth Event

Jefferson's Texas Opera House Theatre Players will host the USO Show Vintage July Fourth event.

The group will host two live shows at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on July 4 at the VFW Post 10373, located at 1399 Highway 59 South in Jefferson. The show is a collaboration between the theater company, the VFW Post 10373 and the American Legion Post 304.

Tickets for the shows are $18 per person or $10 per student and may be purchased online at http://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/ or by calling 903-665-8243.

Proceeds from the shows will go to the Texas Opera House Theatre Players and to the Memorial Wall in downtown Jefferson.

