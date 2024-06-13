Hill Country Community Theatre Presents Opening Weekend of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hill Country Community Theatre has announced the opening weekend of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," from June 21 through July 7, 2024. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" has captivated audiences nationwide with its sharp wit and humor. The story follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents competing for the spelling championship of a lifetime. As they candidly share hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, these tweens spell their way through a series of potentially fabricated words while hoping to avoid the dreaded "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling error. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Enjoy the opening night gala on June 21, featuring complimentary food, drinks, and live music.

Please note that while "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is rated PG-13, it contains some mature content, including irreverent humor, some adult language, and talk of puberty. All of this is presented in good taste and adds to the show's charm.

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets: $27 + applicable fees

Youth Tickets: $17 + applicable fees

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830.798.8944.

About Hill Country Community Theatre:

Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.