Hill Country Community Theatre Presents COUNT IT ALL JOY

The Hill Country Community Theatre will present Count It All Joy, a captivating one-woman show by acclaimed songwriter and scriptwriter Linda Kaufman. This special event will take place on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Linda Kaufman, known for her popular production Senior Moments, which has enjoyed more than 10 productions nationwide, brings her unique storytelling and musical talents to the stage in this long-anticipated performance. Count It All Joy offers a humorous and heartfelt retelling of Kaufman’s remarkable eight decades of life, interwoven with her original songs.

Joining Kaufman is Dr. Aaron Prado, an esteemed jazz pianist, composer, and arranger who has collaborated with her since 2015. Dr. Prado’s dynamic musical artistry will enhance the evening’s exploration of Kaufman’s personal and creative journey.

This one-night-only event promises to deliver an evening filled with laughter, music, and inspiration.

Join us for this engaging performance celebrating life, creativity, and the enduring power of joy. Tickets and additional information are available at www.thehcct.org or at the box office 830.798.8944.

About Hill Country Community Theatre: Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.

