Hill Country Community Theatre Opens Season 39 with JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL

Hill Country Community Theatre (HCCT) has announced the opening of its 39th season with the spine-tingling musical Jekyll & Hyde. Running for three weekends from September 27th through October 13th, this production promises a powerful exploration of good and evil, brought to life under the expert direction of HCCT's Artistic Director, Daniel Melton, and the musical direction of Catherine Rose.

The production features a dynamic cast led by Pierre Minjauw in the dual roles of Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde. Randi Minjauw stars as Emma Carew, Cody Petty as John Utterson, and Heidi Melton as Lucy Harris. The talented ensemble also includes Doug Hart as Sir Danvers Carew, Seth Smith as Simon Stride, Daniel Melton as the Bishop of Basingstoke, Clarence Goins as General Lord Glossop, Christy Brown as Lady Beaconsfield, Rick Day as Lord Savage, Holli Jones as Nellie, Larry Grasmick as Sir Archibald Proops, and Javier Sorola as Spider, along with ensemble members Gabriele Grasmick, Teresa Etheridge, Grace Carpenter, Lili Carpenter, Emele Barry, and Vivian Melton.

Jekyll & Hyde is a thrilling musical that delves into the duality of human nature. It showcases the extraordinary talents of the cast and crew and is set to be a standout feature of HCCT's 39th season.

Ticket Sales:

Donors: Monday, September 9th

Season Ticket & Flex Pass Holders: Wednesday, September 11th

General Public: Monday, September 16th

Donors enjoy exclusive early access to tickets for all productions in Season 39. Consider becoming a donor today to ensure your seats for this must-see show.

Ticket prices are $27 + fees for adults and $17 + fees for youth.

Join Hill Country Community Theatre for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Jekyll & Hyde.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HCCT's website or contact the box office at (830) 798-8944.

About Hill Country Community Theatre:

Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.

