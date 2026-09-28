THANK GOD I'M A COUNTRY BOY: THE MUSIC OF JOHN DENVER to Open at Reid Cabaret Theatre

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The first show of the 2026-27 Reid Cabaret Theatre Season celebrates the life and music of acclaimed artist John Denver. Thank God I'm A Country Boy: The Music of John Denver includes stories and songs from the career of the famous folk musician. The show runs October 6 through November 1, and tickets are available now at casamanana.org. Best availability is October 28 through November 1.

Before he was a best-selling musician, John Denver lived in Fort Worth and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Once a high school football quarterback, Denver went on to become one of the most popular artists of the 1970s, working as a singer, songwriter, and actor.

Armed with an acoustic guitar and a charming folk sound, Denver wrote unforgettable songs celebrating the beauty of the natural world and the human spirit. The Music of John Denver features many of Denver's most well-known songs, including “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I'm A Country Boy,” and “Annie's Song.”

The Music of John Denver stars Andy Christopher, Taylor Isaac Gray, and Esther Stilwell. The show was written by Joe Sturgeon with arrangement and music direction by Eugene Gwozdz.

Andy Christopher has performed at Casa Mañana for over a decade. Select TV credits include: Frisco King (Upcoming, Paramount+), The Hunting Party (NBC), Poker Face (NBC), Law & Order (NBC), A Murder at the End of the World (HULU). Off-Broadway credits include: Rock & Roll Man and The Baker's Wife. Select Regional Theatre credits include: Jersey Boys (Ogunquit Playhouse, Music Theatre Wichita, Sacramento Music Circus), Once (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), Woody Sez (Ivoryton Playhouse), Hank Williams: Lost Highway, and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Taylor Isaac Gray is back on The Reid Cabaret stage after the hit runs of The Music of Simon and Garfunkel and Million Dollar Quartet under the Dome. Other credits include: MDQ (Geva Theatre Center, Northern Stage, National Tours and more), Jesus Christ Superstar (Pittsburgh Musical Theatre), Sun Records Live! (Theatre Raleigh), A Night With Janis Joplin (National Tour). Taylor's brand new theatrical concert Shades of Joel premiered earlier this year, bringing his personal connection to the music of Billy Joel to the stage with a live band. His virtual concert series of the musical tick, tick… BOOM! can also be found on YouTube.

Esther Stilwell makes her Reid Cabaret Theatre and Casa Mañana debut! Training: BFA from the University of Oklahoma, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (London) Shakespeare Intensive. Select theatre credits include: Girl in Once at Pittsburgh CLO with original cast members, 1st National Tour of Spamalot as Lady of the Lake, Broadway's Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (female swing) with whom she performed on the 65th Tony Awards, Grizabella in 25th Anniversary Tour of Cats.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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