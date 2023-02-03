HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL to Hold Open Call Auditions for World Premiere Production

The Tony-nominated producing and creative team of His Story: The Musical will hold open call auditions in Arlington, TX on February 11, 2023, to find the original cast of the world premiere production, opening in Dallas-Fort Worth this May. Auditions will take place at UT Arlington, in the Fine Arts Building, 502 South Cooper Street (at UTA Blvd), Arlington, TX. Sign-in will begin at 10AM CST.

His Story: The Musical is seeking fierce, strong, contemporary vocalists and strong well-rounded dancers who sing. Those auditioning must be non-union and a local hire in the DFW area as of March 2023. Performers of all ethnicities, backgrounds and identities are welcome and encouraged to audition.

Auditioning artists are asked to prepare a brief selection of a pop/rock song or contemporary musical theater song of your choice. An accompanist will be provided. Bring sheet music, a recent photo, and a resume, if you have one. Those auditioning may be asked to return on Sunday, February 12 for further dance and vocal auditions.

"We are committed to creating a production that not only entertains and inspires Dallas-Fort Worth audiences, but we also aim to hire cast and crew locally, providing over 80 new jobs to the region," says producer Bruce Lazarus. "We want to bring His Story: The Musical to a worldwide audience, and we believe that North Texas is the perfect place to start the journey."

"UTA's Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is thrilled to host Eisenberg/Beans Casting and the His Story team as they cast their new world-premiere production," says Dr. Anne Healy, Chair, Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, UTA. "Current UTA students will be working alongside the casting directors as assistants, and UTA alumni will be among those auditioning for the production, which will bring countless entertainment jobs to the area. This is an amazing opportunity for UTA."

To access a UTA Campus map, click here. Parking, for a fee, is available at the West Campus Garage.

Artists who cannot attend on February 11 should email Eisenberg / Beans Casting, story@ebcastingco.com, with a current photo and resume or a brief overview of their musical talents.

For more information about the audition, visit www.ebcastingco.com/post/hisstory.



His Story: The Musical, a world-premiere musical comes to Dallas this May. His Story: The Musical features book, music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown, and direction by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Disney's Newsies, Disney's High School Musical, Grease, Bonnie & Clyde). The engagement launches May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, visit HisStoryTheMusical.com.

His Story: The Musical is presented by Tony-nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, Willie and Korie Robertson (stars of "Duck Dynasty," New York Times bestselling authors), Brad Reeves / Bill Noble, Thinking Tree LLC, Jill Wilkinson, Cooper Collins, Mike Collins, and Troy Duhon / Bob Katz in association with Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus, a common-man-from-an-obscure-family arrives in the big city and defies expectations. He performs miracles and speaks great wisdom, but chooses friends from the dregs of society and hangs out in the wrong part of town. Mocked by the establishment, he is adored by the people. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is brought into the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption.

"In every generation, new voices point us to Jesus in unique, powerful and creative ways, says producers Willie and Korie Robertson. "We believe Anna Miriam Brown, who was 17 year old when she wrote His Story: The Musical is one of those extraordinary voices. We are thrilled to be a part of bringing this musical to the stage."

"I have worked on seventeen Broadway musicals, but nothing prepared me for the shock and awe of meeting Anna Brown who is truly an amazing artist, Anna Brown," says Tony nominated director Jeff Calhoun. "Anna's Gen Z perspective has made this familiar story youthful and contemporary ...not exactly adjectives I had previously associated with the Bible. I am excited to use the theater to bring all types of people together to share a message that is so needed in today's culture. My prayer is that once you experience His Story The Musical, you will leave the theater with a renewed optimism about the potential of humanity."

Grandscape is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination - an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. Grandscape continues to lead the way for experience destinations around the globe.

The Broadway Tent at Grandscape is a state-of-the-art 1300-seat theater tent designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd. The first-class venue features plush seating, 360 degree overhead projection mapping, and full A/C and heating.

His Story: The Musical features choreography by Eamon Foley (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores (Natasha, Pierre..., In Transit on Broadway), arrangements by Rick Hip-Flores and Paweł 'Bzim' Zarecki. Casting is by Eisenberg / Beans Casting.

Additional creative members and casting will be announced soon.

The Original Concept Recording of His Story: The Musical is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.